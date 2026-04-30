"The Devil wears Prada"the madness of the 'Butter Birkin' resold for 200 euros on Vinted. Miranda taught us nothing

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"The Devil wears Prada"the madness of the ‘Butter Birkin’ resold for 200 euros on Vinted. Miranda taught us nothing

“The Devil Wears Prada”, the madness of the ‘Butter Birkin’ resold for 200 euros on Vinted. Miranda taught us nothing

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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