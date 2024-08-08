The Diplomat 2: Release Date Revealed

The second season of The Diplomat is coming out on Netflix very soon. How do we know? Because the streaming platform has just revealed when we will find the new episodes of the second chapter of the political drama starring Keri Russell online. But before we reveal when The Diplomat 2 is coming out on Netflix, let’s do a little recap on the series, in case our memory is a little rusty.

It won everyone over with the talent of its protagonist, Keri Russell – who was even nominated for an Emmy for this series – and with a funny but at the same time profound script to the point of being renewed by Netflix for a second season shortly after its release. We are talking about The Diplomat, the political drama of the streaming platform created by Debora Cahn that tells politics from a female point of view showing what it means for a woman to be in power from a professional but above all personal point of view and that is ready to return to the streaming platform to continue the story of Kate Wyler’s political rise.

The Diplomat Review

The Diplomat: What is it about?

From the writer of Homeland, Fosse/Verdon and Vinyl, The Diplomat is a Netflix Original political thriller series starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell that tells the following story: in the midst of an international crisis, career diplomat Kate Wyler finds herself in a high-profile job she was not suited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and political future.

The Diplomat 2: First Plot Theories

The second season of The Diplomat will most likely focus on Kate’s career advancement and that post of vice president of the United States that will become more and more of an obsession for her. Now changed compared to the beginning, we expect to see a much more self-confident Kate who could even make some mistakes of arrogance. And, above all, we will discover what will become of her private life and her marriage, now on the rocks, with Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell). Her relationship with Hal, in fact, has been extremely conflictual throughout the season to the point that the couple has come to decide to divorce. But the fact that Kate could be sworn in as vice president of the United States, the idea of ​​divorce will take a back seat because there is something else to think about. Furthermore, at the end of the episode, we discover that Hal was involved in an explosion and could even be one of the victims.

The Diplomat 2: When is it coming out on Netflix?

The Diplomat 2 is coming out on Netflix on October 31, 2024.