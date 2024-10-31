The Diplomat 2, the complete cast

The intricate events of The Diplomat, including thrillers, espionage and action, return to Netflix on October 31st, a series that greatly fascinated the audience of the streaming platform upon its debut. Let’s find out everything about the cast and characters of the second season

The Diplomat 2: the cast, the actors and the characters

Kate Wyler (Keri Russell)

The protagonist of the series is the brilliant diplomat Kate Wyler, who has built her career in the hottest theaters of war in the world. When she hoped to be assigned to the Baghdad embassy, ​​she instead found herself ambassador to London, a role her husband had aspired to. Kate reluctantly accepts, believing it is a peaceful job, but she will soon discover that even in placid Europe there are many risks for those who deal with world interests.

Kate Wyler is played by Keri Russel, a long-time actress, born in 1976, known for the TV series Felicity which also gave her the joy of a Golden Globe. She made her debut in the Disney Club and was on the big screen at a very young age, with a role in Honey, I’m Bigger. The public will also remember her in Mission Impossible III, The Planet of the Apes and Star Wars: the rise of Sky Walker.

Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell)

Hal is a highly ambitious diplomat who believes that the ends justify the means and in his career he has made many enemies, including the White House administration which does not forgive him for the accusations against the former Secretary of State. He moved to London when his wife Kate was appointed ambassador to the United Kingdom but was unable to resign himself to the role of consort ambassador.

Playing Hal Wyler is Rufus Sewell, a British actor who we remember for his roles in A Knight’s Tale, The Tourist and in the TV series based on Ken Follet’s The Pillars of the Earth. He is a highly regarded theater actor, awarded the Lawrence Olivier Award in 2007.

Austin Dennison (David Gyasi)

Austin Dennison is the British Foreign Secretary, who tries to sideline his prime minister’s dangerous ambitions and is Kate’s main interlocutor.

He is played by David Gyasi, a London actor with a long career. We have seen it, among other things, in Interstellar, Cloud Atlas, Maleficent and in the Prime Carnival Row series.

Eidra Graham Park (Ali Ahn)

Eidra heads the CIA headquarters in London and is responsible for managing relations with the M16 and the operations of one of the most important secret service offices outside the United States. After the initial distrust she becomes a trusted collaborator for Kate.

Eidra is played by Ali Ahn, an American actress who cut her teeth in off-Broadway theaters. We saw her in Orange is the new black and will soon be in the Disney+ series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Stuart Haifford (Ato Essandoh)

Stuart is Kate’s head of office and a brilliant member of the White House staff, ready to direct and advise the ambassador. He is played by Ato Essandoh, already seen in Blood Diamond, Django Unchained, Jason Bourn, X-Men and the Chicago Fire series.