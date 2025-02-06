The Dolce Villa, the romantic film by Netflix with Violante Placido and Jenny De Nucci: plot and when it comes out

Appointment with romanticism. Netflix announces The Dolce Villathe film also shot in Tuscany – between Valdorcia and Valdichiana – directed by Mark Waters and written by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy. From the trailer to the release date, passing through the cast and the plot, here is everything you need to know about the film whose title “plays” with a timeless classic that has made the history of cinema and beyond.

The Dolce Villa, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftvxf1bs8oq

The Dolce Villa, the advances on the plot

The film, says the synopsis, tells of Eric, a successful businessman who arrives in Italy to prevent his daughter dreamer Olivia from restoring a ruined villa. But the country has other projects in store for him, and proves to be up to his fame of beauty, magic and romance.

The Dolce Villa, the cast

The cast of the film is composed, among others, by Scott Foley, Maia Reficco, Giuseppe Futia, Violante Placido and Jenny De Nucci.

The sweet villa, when it comes out

The movie The Dolce Villa debuts on Netflix on February 13, 2025.