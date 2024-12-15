The Dragon Prince 7: plot, trailer, when it comes out on Netflix

The highly anticipated season 7 of the animated TV series “The Dragon Prince” arrives on Netflix, created by Aaron Ehasz (“Avatar: The Last Airbender”) and Justin Richmond, developer of “Uncharted 2” and 3. The seventh season represents the final chapter of the fantasy saga and is made up of 9 episodes which will see the return of the villain Aaravos. Here is the plot, the trailer, the cast and when “The Dragon Prince 7” comes out on Netflix.

The Dragon Prince 7: the plot

The plot of the fantasy series “The Dragon Prince” revolves around two human princes who team up with an elf, whose initial goal was to kill them, to bring peace between the two warring nations. Before this heated conflict, in fact, men, elves and dragons lived side by side, but suddenly everything changed: the world literally split into two parts, separating humans from magical creatures. But what will happen in the final adventure of the animated series, also known as “Season 7: The Dragon Awakens”? According to the official synopsis, Aaravos and Claudia will try to destroy the cosmic order and reverse life and death, while the protagonists must be ready to sacrifice everything they love and believe in to save the world. In short, we will be faced with the final showdown: will our heroes be able to definitively defeat the enemy and restore peace to the planet?

The Dragon Prince 7: the voice cast

The main Italian voice cast of “The Dragon Prince 7” includes: Manuel Meli as Callum, Ezran’s older half-brother and King Harrow’s adopted son; Emanuela Ionica as Rayla, a young elf warrior from the Shadow of the Moon who later joins Callum and Ezran; Leonardo Angrisano as Ezran, the crown prince of Katolis and Callum’s younger half-brother who speaks with animals.

Other voice actors include Andrea Mete (Lord Viren), Erika Yoko Necci (Claudia, Viren’s daughter and Callum’s first romantic interest), Emanuele Ruzza (Soren), Marco Vivio (Runaan), Simone D’Andrea (Aaravos, a Startouch elf who was imprisoned by the Dragon King and is a very powerful archmage).

The Dragon Prince 7: when it comes out

The 9 episodes of “The Dragon Prince 7” will be available on Netflix starting from December 19, 2024.

The Dragon Prince 7: the trailer