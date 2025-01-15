The election leaflet of the German far-right party: a one-way plane ticket for migrants

An election flyer from the far-right party AfD (the party supported by billionaire Elon Musk) has appeared in the letterboxes of the inhabitants of Karlsruhe, a city in south-west Germany, which is causing a lot of discussion. Citizens with a foreign surname and a history of migration behind them were given a fake plane ticket with the destination “safe country”, the logo of the German far-right party and the boarding date of 23 February, the day of the vote for elect the new German Chancellor.

The message is clear: if party leader Alice Weidel wins, there will be no place for migrants in Germany. Because they will be deported en masse. The Karlsruhe AfD has found a way to publicize the re-immigration campaign that the party is carrying out, for example towards the many Syrians who have found a welcome in Germany and who are expected to return to Syria after the end of the Assad regime, according to the ultra-right.

On the flight ticket-sized flyer there is a QR code that links to the website of the Karlsruhe AfD, where the electoral initiative is claimed. AfD city councilor Oliver Schnell explained that the ticket “aims to illustrate our electoral demands which are perfectly legal.” These leaflets first appeared during the federal party congress in Riesa in Saxony last weekend, as can be seen in a video of the party congress on social media.

The local headquarters of the far-right party is said to have printed between 20 and 30 thousand leaflets bearing the discriminatory message. However, it is not yet known how many citizens with a migrant background have received a one-way ticket to a safe country. The Karlsruhe police have opened an investigation into the crime of incitement to hatred

The condemnation of the German government

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit defined the campaign against migrants launched in recent days by AfD as “in bad taste”. The government spokesperson added that any criminal measures must be taken by the security forces if the conditions exist, while instead “being publicly outraged by a similar fact is a matter that concerns each of us. I recommend doing so”.