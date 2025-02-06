“The embrace that repairs”, the podcast Sky Tg24 on Lucia Montanino’s forgiveness at the killer of her husband

Sky Tg24 presents a new Kayros podcast, conceived, written and narrated by the singer -songwriter, composer and writer Niccolò Agliardi, created by Vois in collaboration with the Cariplo Foundation. The podcast is titled the embrace that shelters – forgive a crime, and tells the positive consequences of an exceptional forgiveness, after a terrible crime that took place over twenty -five years ago.

What is the embrace that shelters – forgive a crime

The podcast tells the extraordinary story of Lucia by Mauro Vedova Montanino, Neapolitan social worker, who found the strength to forgive Antonio, the killer of his husband, Gaetano Montanino, a security guard killed on August 4, 2009 during an attempt to robbed. A gesture of extraordinary humanity that has allowed Antonio to take a path of reparative justice and to be reborn working today in a social cooperative on a good confiscated from the mafia, entitled precisely to Gaetano Montanino.

With the intense and engaging narrative of Niccolò Agliardi, the podcast explores universal themes such as pain, forgiveness and human ability to reconstruct what seemed lost. It is a story that challenges to reflect on fundamental questions: is it possible to forgive those who have destroyed their lives?

When and where to follow the hug that shelters – forgive a crime

The series, consisting of 8 episodes, will be available with one episode a day from February 18 on Sky Tg24 Insider and from the end of February on all platforms. Together with the podcast, a documentary is being made, always produced for Sky Tg24, which will deepen this incredible story and its protagonists.