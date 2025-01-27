The Empress: the story of Princess Sissi returns to Netflix with a third and last chapter

After the success of the first two season, the German series the imperator dedicated to the history of Princess Sissi returns with a third and final chapter. The winner of an Emmy, in fact, has been renewed for a third and final season that will see the return in the role of the empress Sissi the actress Devrim Lingnau ready to give the public a new story made of love, drama and of Intrigi.

To announce the return of this very popular Netflix series was the same streaming platform, through its German social channels, where she revealed that “the story of Sissi will continue with the third season that is coming.

Recall that the first season of the series created by Katharina Eyssen debuted in September 2022 while chapter two arrived on Netflix last November 2024.

The Empress: the review

The Empress: what happened in the second season

The first crisis is just overcome and the young couple wants to enjoy the newfound marital serenity when dark clouds thickened on Schönbrunn Castle: Franz (Philip Froissant) must face an unexpected and powerful opponent in Europe, while Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau) is subjected To a great responsibility, because it is necessary to ensure the future of the empire with an heir to the throne in the shortest possible time.

When fate affects with all its strength, the couple’s relationship threatens to break definitively and Elisabeth must fight not only for her family, but also for the integrity of her soul.

The imperator 3: who is in the cast

The series is played by Devrim Lingnau, Philip Froissant and Melika Foroutan, with Katrin Gebbe and Florian Cossen directed.

Empress 3: When it comes out on Netflix

The third and last chapter of the Empress will be released on Netflix soon.

