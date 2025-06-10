The eruption of Mount Pelée of 1902, the disaster caused over 30,000 deaths in Martinique

The eruption of the volcano Monte Peléewhich took place in 1902 onisland Caribbean Of Martiniqueis considered one of the most catastrophic in modern history, second only to the devastating eruptions of Krakatoa In the 1883 and of the Drum In the 1815. The event caused the death of over 30,000 peoplealmost all in the city of Saint-Pierrewhich was destroyed in a few minutes by a surge pyroclasticthat is, a rapid flow incandescent Of ashes, blocks And gaswho left no way out for the inhabitants. The eruption was so singular for its dynamics and violence that led to the identification of a new type of volcanic eruption, now known as Peléeana eruption.

The reconstruction of the volcanic eruption of Mount Pelée of 1902

The events that led to the catastrophic eruption of the Monte Pelée – the stratovulc are currently about 1400 metroi, located on the French island of Martiniquein the volcanic arch of Piccole Antilles of the Caribbean oriental – followed one another between the month of April And May of 1902. However, numerous volcanologists trace the beginning of the eruptive phase a precursor signs observed thirteen years earlier, in 1889when a secondary volcanic activity, characterized by fluebegan in the Caldera Étang secthe summit crater of Mount Pelée.

Saint -Pierre after the eruption. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.



The emission of gas yes intensified gradually over the following decade, up to April 23, 1902when the first occurred explosions Freatics, Seize from the rapid vaporization water Present at low depths in the subsoil due to an increase in the temperature triggered by the ascent of the magma. The explosions were accompanied by the release of Vulcanic ash In the atmosphere.

Eruption of Mount Pelée. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.



Freatic activity continued for several days, up to May 5thwhen the collapse of the caldera generated Lahar – Meaning what flows mud incandescent Composed of a mixture of pyroclastic material and water-which poured along the southwestern side of the volcanic building, overwhelming the river Rivière Blanche and reaching the sea. The event caused tsunami who hit the Cosa, damaging buildings and boats. On that occasion they lost their lives beyond 140 people.

The May 6ththe volcanic activity resumed with a violent explosionaccompanied by a dark plume of gas And from lightning, unequivocal signs that magma had reached the surface. The following day, the May 7, a cathedral lava It became visible within the crater.

The most critical phase of the eruption began theMay 8tharound the 8:00 in the morning When a lava cathedral, clearly visible but surmounted by a high column of white steam, exploded suddenly, generating an imposing flow pyroclastic who enchanted himself along the Rivière Blanche in the direction of the sea. According to experts, the explosion was caused by a quick decompression of the Duomo growing inside the crater. Therefore, a dense and turbulent flow of blocks, ashes and incandescent gases spilled during the river, expanding laterally as he advanced towards the coast. This type of eruption was subsequently classified as Peléeana eruption.

Saint -Pierre, 26 May 1902. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.



The pyroclastic flow reached the port city of Saint-Pierrelocated at about 8 kilometers awayat hours 8:02just two minutes after the explosion. At that point, an evacuation was now impossible. Almost all the inhabitants, about 28,000 peopledied in the disaster, alive from the incandescent ash, trapped in the fires that broke out throughout the city or crushed by the collapse of the buildings. Only a few dozen inhabitants managed to survive, some because at that moment they were already at sea.

However, the eruptive phase was not yet over. A second flow pyroclastic struck St. Pierre on 20 Mayalmost two weeks later, and another one August 30th. The latter events caused the death of over 2000 people, including rescuers And sailors who had reached the place to bring help, and to complete annihilation of Saint-Pierre in the face of the unstoppable force of the volcano. The eruptive activity continued with variable intensity for several years, up to October 5, 1905.

Distribution map of the eruption of 8 May 1902, with the areas affected by the burning cloud by Surge and the flow of blocks and ash indicated respectively in gray and pink. The main watercourses are indicated with blue dotted lines. Credit: Gueruneau et al., 2020 / Frontiers in Earth Science.



Further activities of Mount Pelée

The 1902 eruption is considered one of the most lethal ever lived by man in modern times. It is overcome, in terms of victims, only by the eruptions of the Krakatoa In the 1883 and of the Drum In the 1815both took place in Indonesia, which caused more respectively 36,000 and about 92,000 dead.

View from the top of Saint -Pierre devastated by the eruption. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.



With a Volcanic explosiveness index (Vei) equal to 4the eruption of Mount Pelée also represents the more violent recorded in the last 250 yearsa period in which the activity of Mount Pelée was mainly characterized by episodes of less intensity. In particular, two friezes occurred, in 1792 and 1851, both without lava emission, and an effusive phase between 1929 and 1932. Currently, the volcano shows no signals of imminent activity; The latest registered phenomena date back to 1970when flumaroles were observed near the summit crater.

However, over the past 5,000 years, Mount Pelée has also produced significantly more violent eruptions, including numerous Plinian events And subplinians. This intense erupting activity is closely linked to the active geodynamic context in which Martinique is located, located near one area Of subduction where the plate Atlantic slips below the Caribbean plateat an average speed of about 2 cm per year.