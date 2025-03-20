The EU accelerates on the adhesion of Ukraine, Orban in traverse: “Word to citizens with referendum”

The European Union confirms its “unshakable” support to Ukraine in the war against Russia and the leaders of the bloc countries ask to move quickly on adhesion negotiations. This is the message that comes from the European Council, where however the unit on the theme has once again been broken by Hungary. Viktor Orban again put himself sideways by placing his veto to the conclusions which, for the second time, were supported only by 26 states out of 27 and therefore are not formally adopted.

“Membership by 2030”

Once again, the deep divisions that are between the magical leader and his colleagues came to light, divisions that were particularly evident above all on the theme of Kiev’s adhesion to the blockade, with Budapest who announced a referendum to give word to citizens, thus actually putting the practice in the freezer.

Upon their arrival, it was above all the Baltic countries to ask for an acceleration of the process to welcome Ukraine in the large European family. The Finnish premier, Petteri Orpo, said that the adhesion should take place “as soon as possible, at the latest by 2030”. Lithuania also proposed “to establish the date of orientation of a possible adhesion to the European Union of Ukraine on January 1, 2030”, said President Gitanas Nickea, according to which “this would encourage our Ukrainian friends to proceed faster”. “I know their ability to implement all the necessary reforms, even in very complicated circumstances during the war,” he added.

Even the German chancellor (albeit now outgoing) Olaf Scholz said that for Germany “it is essential that Ukraine remains an independent, sovereign and democratic nation, that it can continue its path towards adhesion to the EU”. And in the conclusions of the summit, which have been blocked by Orban, we read that the EU “will intensify the support” to the reforms that Ukraine must do “in its path towards adhesion to the EU”, with Europe that “underlines the importance of making progress in negotiations” to this purpose.

But Budapest doesn’t think so.

Hungary brakes

“We see that the leaders of the European institutions and some leaders of the Member States are determined to guarantee the adhesion of Ukraine by 2030. For this reason we think it is time to ask for the opinion of the Hungarian people”, announced Balazs Orban, namesake of Prime Minister Viktor and his political adviser.

“We organized a very special type of referendum, in which the Hungarian people, the first in Europe, will have the opportunity to express their opinion on the adhesion of Ukraine. We must therefore wait until the conclusion of this referendum”, which will be held before the summer, explained the councilor, who went down to the European Council press room to speak directly with journalists. “We believe that, at the moment, the enlargement and adhesion of Ukraine to the European Union would represent enormous weight for Europe and Hungary,” concluded Orban.

“Unshakable” support

EU leaders, albeit at 26, have however ensured that they will continue to support Ukraine in the war against Russia, reaffirming the “continuous and unwavering support for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders”. But beyond the words they did not approve the Volodymy Zlensky request to approve a package of at least 5 billion euros for the purchase of artillery.

“We need funds for the purchase of artillery bullets and we would greatly appreciate the support of Europe with at least five billion euros as soon as possible,” said Zelensky to the twenty -seven in video connection. The plan proposed by the high representative, Kaja Kallas, of a new aid of 40 billion aid, which starts from the five requested by Kiev, is still blocked and has not received the green light, and not only for the opposition of Orban. This money would be necessary because the Ukrainians “the stronger they are on the battlefield, the stronger they are behind the negotiation table,” said Kallas.

For Zelensky “nothing has changed”

Zelensky has also invited his European allies to remain still against Moscow. “Despite Putin’s words, who says he is ready to put an end to the attacks, nothing has changed,” said Zelensky in a video message sent to Brussels to the leaders of the 27 present at the top. Last night Russia launched a “massive attack with drones, 171 in all”, whose goal were “our infrastructures”, said the Ukrainian president, in the aftermath of his telephone interview with the President of the United States Donald Trump, claiming that the Kremlin leader must put an end to his “useless” requests, which would only be prolonging the war in Ukraine.

Moscow asked the total blockade of western military support to Ukraine and rejected the idea of ​​foreign troops in Ukraine as part of an agreement of ceased fire. Faced with Russia’s intransigence, the Ukrainian president also invited his European allies to maintain penalties against Moscow “until Russia starts to retire from our territory”.