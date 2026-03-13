The EU Parliament’s proposals on how to overcome the housing crisis

The European Parliament has approved a communication containing measures that MEPs consider essential to overcome the housing crisis. The document was drafted by the special commission created specifically to address the issue, and offers recommendations on policies to address the shortage of affordable housing in the EU.

“The problem for millions and millions of Europeans is that they cannot find homes that they can afford, either to buy or to rent,” said the president of the Housing commission Irene Tinagli, of the Democratic Party, during the press conference on the sidelines of the voting session in the plenary.

House prices growing by 60% and rents by 20%: the housing crisis gripping Europe

The text above all supports the need to increase the supply of housing, encouraging new construction and the renovation of existing buildings. It also proposes fiscal measures and less bureaucracy, for example incentives and reduction of fiscal obstacles to facilitate access to housing and make long-term rentals more affordable. Other indications include greater use of European funds for accessible housing, the reuse of public buildings or unused spaces and a stronger role for cities and local authorities in housing policies.

However, greens and the radical left have criticized the report because they believe it focuses too much on market incentives and tax cuts, without introducing stronger measures to regulate rents or the real estate sector. The report also talks about the issue of short-term rentals which “especially in metropolitan and highly touristy areas, has created problems of availability of houses for residential purposes”, said Tinagli.

“We are trying to understand if we can have, not just one rule for everyone, which would be impossible, but at least some clarity, a legal framework that allows regional and local governments to act appropriately”, concluded the MEP.