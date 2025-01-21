The EU “reaches out its hand” to China and promises “pragmatism” with Trump’s US

The European Union is ready to “reach out” to China and to be “pragmatic” in its relations with Donald Trump’s United States. This is what the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said in her speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The day after the new American president took office, German People’s Party did not mention his name in her speech, but described a “new era” of “ruthless geostrategic rivalries.”

Change gear

“The race has begun” and “Europe must change gear,” he declared. Before speaking about the United States, the head of the European executive insisted on the desire to rebalance relations between the EU and Beijing, “in a spirit of fairness and reciprocity”. “I think we need to talk constructively with China, to find solutions that are in our mutual interest.” “2025 marks the 50th anniversary of the EU’s diplomatic relations with China. I see it as an opportunity to reach out and deepen our relations,” he said. The European leader would like to “extend” ties in the sectors of trade and infrastructure.

Dialogue with the USA

As for the United States, Ursula von der Leyen said that the “absolute priority” will be to “start dialogue without delay” with the new administration. “We will be pragmatic, but we will not abandon our principles,” he stressed. “It is in no one’s interest for the bonds of the global economy to be broken,” he stressed. While Trump just promised the United States a new exit from the Paris climate agreement, von der Leyen assured that Europe will stay the course on this issue. This agreement “remains the best hope for all humanity,” he insisted.

The German leader also focused on the EU’s desire to diversify trade partnerships around the world, at a time when Trump threatens to increase customs duties on foreign products. “The first trip of my new mandate will take me to India. Prime Minister Modi and I want to strengthen the strategic partnership between the European Union and the most populous country and largest democracy in the world,” he said.