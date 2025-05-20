The EU ready to review the association agreement with Israel: Italy opposes

The European Union will start a revision of its association agreement with Israel to try, a move designed to put pressure on Tel Aviv’s government and convince him to stop the offensive on Gaza that is becoming increasingly bloody. “There is a strong majority in favor of a review of Article 2 of our association agreement with Israel”, the one on respect for human rights, and “we are therefore about to exercise this option”, said at the end of a meeting of the EU foreign affairs ministers in Brussels the high representative Kaja Kallas.

The announcement comes while the United Kingdom suspended the talks for a commercial agreement with Israel, convened its ambassador and announced further penalties against the settlers of the West Bank, pointing the finger at the “monstrous” military escalation in Gaza.

Italy and Germany contrary

According to Community sources, both Italy and Germany would have lined up against the review of the agreement si association which was instead supported by 17 out of 27 countries, including Spain, Ireland and France.

“The situation in Gaza is catastrophic. The aid that Israel has made to arrive are obviously welcome, but they are a drop in the ocean. Aids must flow immediately, without obstacles and on a scale, because this is what it is needed,” Kallas said at the end of the EU Council.

International pressure on Israel has increased in the last few days, while the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has launched a new military offensive in Gaza.

The battle of Holland

Holland was recently to request the suspension of the association agreement by providing a violation of article 2 of the Treaty, which requires respect for human rights. Amsterdam, which has always been one of the main allies of Tel Aviv in Europe, has defined the situation of the Gaza strip “unacceptable” and supported the battle that had long supported nations such as Spain and Ireland.

And now with the number of deaths in the strip that is increasingly high and the increasingly catastrophic humanitarian situation, apparently the front of the countries that ask to take concrete measures to put pressure on the government of Netanyahu, to which so far has so far been given white paper by Europe and the West.

If the revision should be carried out, and if a suspension of the agreement was also coming, for Israel it would be a serious blow, considering that the EU is its main commercial partner. But the times for a possible move would still be long, and the political will of toughest interventions against Israel does not yet seem weak in the blockade.

The United Kingdom raises the voice

The United Kingdom, on the other hand, which has not moved a finger so far to try to stop the attacks on the strip, which have led to the death of over 54 thousand people, mostly civilians, women and children, is starting to raise their voices. The Secretary of State to Foreign Affairs David Lammy said that the offensive is “a new dark phase of this conflict”, asked Israel to end the blocking of aid and sentenced the comments of the Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on the possible cleaning and destruction of Gaza and on the transfer of his residents to third countries.

London suspends commercial negotiations with Israel: “The situation in Gaza is abominable”

“It is extremism. It is dangerous. It is repugnant. It is monstrous and condemns it with the utmost firmness,” said Lammy, visibly angry, adding that the operation in Gaza is “incompatible with the principles that are the basis of our bilateral relationships”.