The EU rejoices over the fall of Assad: “Now protect civilians and minorities”

The fall of the “criminal regime” of Bashar al-Assad “marks a historic moment for the Syrian people”. But now all actors in the field must “avoid further violence, ensure the protection of civilians and respect international law, including international humanitarian law”.

Winners and losers of the war in Syria

The High Representative for Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas asks this. “We urge in particular to protect members of all minorities, including Christians and other non-majority confessions, as well as to guarantee the safety of foreign citizens and respect for diplomatic representations in Damascus”, reads a note from the diplomatic representative community on behalf of the 27 EU countries.

Rebuild the country

“Our thoughts go to all the victims of the Assad regime and to the victims of the Syrian conflict. All Syrians must have the opportunity to know the truth about the fate of their loved ones. Today we stand alongside all Syrians, both in the country and in the diaspora, who are full of hope, but also of those who fear an uncertain future. Everyone must have the opportunity to reunify, stabilize and rebuild their country, restore justice and ensure accountability”, reads the statement that arrived afterwards. a series of contacts, between last night and this morning, between Kallas and the European chancelleries.

Reject extremism

“It is essential to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria and respect its independence, its sovereignty and state institutions, as well as reject all forms of extremism”, underlines Kallas, also underlining the importance of protecting Syria’s “cultural heritage”. “Now more than ever, it is imperative that all stakeholders engage in an inclusive, Syria-led and Syrian-owned dialogue on all key issues to ensure an orderly, peaceful and inclusive transition, in the spirit of UN Resolution 2254 UN”, states the Alt representative.

“In this critical period, the European Union stands by the Syrian people and remains in close contact with partners in the region and with key international partners”, concludes the note, in which the EU reiterates its support for the envoy UN for Syria Geir Pedersen.