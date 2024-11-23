“The EU should enhance geological sciences to address climate change and the energy transition”

“Geologists are the starting point of the entire process in the supply chain in raw materials. They are the starting point of land use planning. We need to invest in geology from the beginning. Investing in geology offers a return of up to 1000 times on investment By prioritizing geology, we can improve our competitiveness and well-being.” This was said by the president of the European Federation of Geologists (Efg), David Govoni, on the sidelines of the event organized by the Efg in Brussels.

The event brought together representatives of European institutions and the professional geological sciences community. The meeting represented an important opportunity to align strategic priorities, discuss key actions and encourage constructive dialogue on the sector’s most pressing issues. During the event, the Efg illustrated its political manifesto, a strategic document aimed at strengthening European competitiveness through the contribution of geosciences. The Manifesto has received great attention, highlighting the geological community’s commitment to addressing global challenges such as climate change, sustainable resource management and energy transition. The initiative saw the participation of presidents and executive directors of 27 national geoscience associations, as well as delegates from important international partnerships.

“The energy transition and the fight against climate change represent epochal challenges for Europe, but they must be faced with pragmatism and a clear vision, which puts industrial competitiveness, energy security and the interest of European citizens at the centre”, he said. said MEP Susanna Ceccardi, one of the participants in the event.