The EU strategy to face crises and the new cohesion policy

Next, the European newsletter Today that every Sunday morning tells you what will happen in the European week to come, edited by Alfonso Bianchi (for comments, suggestions or criticisms write to [email protected]).

At the top of the agenda

Ready for everything – on Wednesday 26, the executive vice -president Roxana Mîzatu should present the EU Preparedness Union Strategythe strategy of the European Union to cope with possible future crises. It will be of the second phase of the 2030 READINESS, the rearm plan presented by the European Commission explained President Ursula von der Leyen. The plan means that “we must be prepared for potential crises, also including, for example, natural disasters and other crises that we must manage,” said the German.

The new priorities of cohesion – Also on Wednesday 26th it will be the turn of Raffaele Fitto to get on the podium of the Palazzo Berlaymont press room. The executive vice -president will present the intermediate revision of the agenda for cohesion funds. For the Italian representative of the Community Executive it will be an opportunity to define “new priorities” to which to entrust more funding, in order to better align regional policies for EU objectives.

Other events

The liberals make team – On Monday 24 March the Renaissance party of Emmanuel Macron, in collaboration with the Renew Europe group of the European Parliament, chaired by Valérie Hayer, will organize the “Summit for Democracy and Freedoms in Paris”. The event will bring together about fifty centrist political leaders from all over Europe, with the aim of starting a closer collaboration between European liberal parties.

Away the vote to the Russians – Wednesday 26 the Estonian Parliament votes a constitutional amendment to limit the right to vote in the local elections. The country intends to revoke to Russian and Belarusian citizens who have lived the right to vote in the local elections for years, a measure that aims to contrast what the government sees as the risk of a pro-Cremlin influence.

The ethics of the AI ​​in relation to the defense – On 27 and 28 March Geneva will host the Global Conference On Ai, Security and Ethicsan event dedicated to the implications of artificial intelligence in security and defense. Organized by the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (Unidir) in collaboration with Microsoft, the conference will bring together experts, diplomats and technological companies to promote a dialogue on the regulation and ethics of the AI. The event will be held at the Palais des Nations and will also be accessible online.

The future of aviation – The Airbus Summit 2025 will be held on Monday 24 in Tolosa, an event dedicated to the challenges and opportunities of the aeronautical sector. At the center of the debate there will be decarbonisation, sustainable fuels, new propulsion technologies and the use of artificial intelligence for sustainability. Among the guests, the CEO of Airbus Guillaume Faury and Bertrand Piccard, pioneer of the solar aviation. The latter was the inventor of the Solar Impulsean experimental plane that completed a flight around the world in 2016 without using fuel.

Solar energy – Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 Solar Power Summit in Brussels Reference event for the solar energy sector in Europe. Organized by Solarpower EuropeThe summit will bring together experts, companies and political decision -makers to discuss the future of photovoltaics, strengthening the European industrial chain and strategies to accelerate the energy transition. Among the themes on the agenda, the role of solar in energy security, technological innovation and policies necessary to achieve the EU climatic objectives.

Serafin in Italy – From 26 to 28 March Piotr Serafin will be visiting Italy for a series of institutional meetings. On March 26 in Rome he will see the Minister for European Affairs Tommaso Foti. The following day he will meet the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti and the mayors of Naples and Rome, Gaetano Manfredi and Roberto Gualtieri. On March 28th he will move to Milan, where he will visit the Mind innovation district, will meet the mayor Giuseppe Sala and the president of Lombardy Attilio Fontana.

EU Parliament

Housing crisis in the EU – On Monday 24, the special commission on the housing crisis in the EU will hold a debate on the causes of this emergency, on how the EU can help member states to face it and on what measures they could be adopted at European level. The event, entitled “Affordable Housing – Addressing the Housing Crisis in the European Union”, is organized jointly by Parliament and the Commission and will see the participation of experts, representatives of European institutions and national and regional authorities.

Eurobarometer in winter – Tuesday 25 Parliament publishes the 2025 winter Eurobarometer survey, which takes stock of the future priorities of European citizens and their expectations towards the EU regarding protection from global crises, safety and defense, and competitiveness.

Social cities – Wednesday 26 at the European Parliament in Brussels the “Cities Social Summit 2025”, promoted by the Eurocities network and hosted by the Eurodeputata of the Verdi Benedetta Scuderi together with Sara Matthieu and Gordan Bosanac. The event will focus on the evaluation of the impact of the commitments made by dozens of cities throughout Europe to improve the social rights of millions of citizens. These commitments include a wide range of initiatives aimed at facing challenges such as poverty, homeless and exclusion.

Migrants and pact with Albania – Tuesday 25 at the European Parliament will take place the presentation of the report “beyond the border. The Italy-Albania agreement and the suspension of rights”. The report was published by the Asilo and Immigration table in February 2025 and the initiative organized by Cecilia Strada (S&D), Leoluca Orlando (Verdi) and Pasquale Tridico of the 5 Star Movement.

Freedom – Wednesday 26 Sandro Ruotolo del Pd hosts Parliament a seminar on freedom of the media and information resilience in Europe. The event will face threats to journalists, the spread of disinformation and foreign interference on democracy. Two panels are planned: the first on the importance of the directive on the ‘reckless complaints’ and the European Media Freedom Act (EMFA) for the protection of journalists, the second on the challenges that young people face in the era of online disinformation. (Info here)

Nuclear fusion – Thursday 27 the co-president of Ecr Nicola Procaccini will host a conference on the state of research on nuclear fusion in Europe, analyzing times and development opportunities. The event will see the participation of representatives of the DG Energia and the Fusion Industry Association, which will discuss the results of Professor’s latest report Piero Martin, an experimental physicist of the University of Padua, who examines the maturity of this mode of energy production. (Info here)

Minimum salary – Thursday 27, the S&D group organizes an event to discuss the opinion of the lawyer of the EU Court of Justice, which on January 14 recommended the cancellation of the directive on the minimum wage. If the Court followed this indication, the impact on workers’ rights and on the European social model could be significant. The symposium will bring together legal experts, representatives of civil society and Diel Group members to analyze the consequences of this decision. (Info here)

Reconstruction of Ukraine – Thursday 27 the Renew Europe group will organize an event dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine. The debate will focus on the reconstruction of the country’s infrastructures and the main discussions will concern the most urgent sectors, such as energy, transport and telecommunications, in addition to the financial mechanisms necessary to support the reconstruction efforts (info here).

Innovative drugs – Tuesday 26, Ecr Aurelijus Veryga MEP will host an event dedicated to access to innovative drugs in small EU member states. Many nations face growing difficulties in guaranteeing the availability and economic accessibility of advanced care, a theme that requires concrete action by the European Commission. The meeting will bring together experts in health policies, EU representatives, health professionals and pharmaceutical companies to discuss the challenges of health equity in Europe. (Info here)

Prices in the agricultural chain – Thursday 27, the agriculture and rural development commission will hold a public audition on the role of the actors of the agricultural chain in the formation of prices. The debate will be an opportunity to analyze the problems of the sector and future prospects. (info here)

Fight against malnutrition – The members of the Development Commission will participate in the Nutrition for growth summit In Paris Thursday 27 and Friday 28 to support the European commitment in the fight against malnutrition. Malnutrition is the main cause of childhood mortality in the world and dealing with it is a key goal of the UN sustainable development objectives (SDG 2).

EU Council

Agricultural market – On Monday 24, agriculture and fishing ministers will discuss the situation of the agricultural market and the impact of imports on European producers. The theme of fishing sustainability and the action plan for the protection of marine resources are also on the agenda. Among the main issues on the table, the crisis in the dairy sector and support measures for farmers. There is also a public debate of orientation on communication “A vision for agriculture and nutrition”, published by the Commission in February.

Clean industry – Thursday 27 March, the EU’s Ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss the Clean Industry Pact, the EU strategy to combine climatic action and competitiveness. The debate will focus on the measures to strengthen the circular economy, including a new legislative act, the Green Vat initiative and a package for the chemical industry. In addition, the Ukraine Minister Switlan Hrynchuk will inform the advice on the environmental impacts of Russian aggression.

Cohesion – The ministers responsible for the cohesion policy will meet on Friday 28 in Brussels to discuss how to make this policy more dynamic and strategic, with a focus on the present and the future. The Council will also be called to approve the conclusions on the cohesion and policy of post-2027 cohesion.