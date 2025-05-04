The European farewell to the Russian Jn and the investiture of Merz in German Chancellor

Next, the European newsletter Today that every Sunday morning tells you what will happen in the European week to come, edited by Alfonso Bianchi (for comments, suggestions or criticisms write to [email protected]).

At the top of the agenda

Farewell to the Russian Gnl – The European Commission should present the new Roadmap Repoweru on Tuesday 6, which updates the strategy to gradually eliminate the EU dependence on Russian fossil fuels by 2027. While the Moscow gas pipelines were in almost all closed, following the Ukraine decision not to renew the transit agreement with Gazprom, the block remains dependent on the liquefied natural gas (GNL) of the Federation, which represented 19 one hundred of the EU supplies in 2024.

Space for renewables – In the package, space also to an acceleration on renewables: the share in the EU mix will have to go up to 45% by 2030. ENERGY EFFICIENCY INVESTMENTS, the diffusion of heat pumps and compulsory installation of solar panels on public buildings are expected. The plan was initially presented in May 2022 and provides for 300 billion of investments, financed in part with the recovery fund and sales of ETS shares. The Roadmap also includes new partnerships to diversify supplies.

Merz Chancellor – Friedrich Merz is preparing to finally become the new German chancellor, succeeding Olaf Scholz. The Bundestag will meet on Tuesday 6 to form it formally. The leader of the SPD, Lars Klingbeil, will be his deputy and finance minister, thus becoming the most powerful figure of the Social Democrats in the government and closing the disastrous season of the leadership of Scholz.

Executives of businesses in the team – Merz, who worked over a decade in the private sector before returning to politics in 2018, chose several managers for his team. Katherina Reiche, manager of the Association of Public Utility Services, will be head of the Ministry of Economy and Energy, while Karsten Wildberger, head of consumer electronics brands such as Saturn and MediaMarkt, will take on the new Ministry of Digital Affairs.

The Franco-German axis – The day after his election the leader of the CDU will immediately leave for his first mission, a trip to Paris where he will meet the French president Emmanuel Macron. An evident signal that strengthening the Franco-German axis is a priority for Berlin, especially with the new world balances that have changed with the election of Donald Trump in the USA.

Other hot themes

And the Franco-Polac one – Friday 9, in Nancy, Macron will then receive the Polish premier Donald Tusk. The two will sign a treaty of friendship that updates the bilateral agreement of 1991, and which aims to strengthen cooperation in strategic areas such as defense, energy and safety. The pact provides for greater military collaboration, with the possibility of increasing the supplies of French equipment in Warsaw.

Presidential presidential ‘reloaded’ – In Romania we return today (Sunday 4 May) to vote for the presidential elections, after the chaos followed by the cancellation of the vote last November won by surprise in the first round by the right farm Calin Georgescu. The Constitutional Court excluded Georgescu from the new competition after the heavy accusations of Russian interference on the vote, in particular through disinformation campaigns on Tiktok.

Change the name not the result – 11 candidates in the running are a favorite remains an exponent of the radical right, the 38 -year -old George Simion, given by the polls between 30 and 34%. Simion is the leader of the alliance for the Union of Romanians (Aur), he is a Eurosceptic nationalist known for his anti-EU and anti-lansed positions

The challengers -Among the favorites are then the 65-year-old Crin Antonescu, the former leader of the Liberal National Party (PNL), supported by the Pro-EU government coalition, given to 21-26%, and the 55-year-old Nicusor Dan, an independent mayor of Bucharest, known for his anti-corruption platform and support for European integration that ranges between 19 and 23%. The ballot is practically certain and is scheduled for May 18th.

A more ‘intimate’ advice – Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8, EU foreign ministers will meet for informal Warsaw Council in Gymnich format, under the guidance of the Polish Minister Sikorski and the high representative Kaja Kallas. The format, introduced in 1974 to Gymnich, Germany, includes meetings twice a year that take place without the presence of assistants or diplomats. The goal is to encourage francs and strategic discussions on foreign policy issues in a less rigid climate than formal advice.

The parade of victory (and discord) – On Friday 9 May in Moscow the victory of the Soviet Union will be celebrated on Nazi Germany with the usual imposing and spectacular military parade. The event has taken on a new connotation now that Vladimir Putin’s Russia is at war with Ukraine and could create frictions within the EU this year. This is because among the guests who would have confirmed their presence are both Robert Fico, Premier of Slovakia (Member Country), and Aleksandar Vučić, president of Serbia (candidate for accession). Brussels asked them not to participate.

Joint shipping force – Thursday 8 and Friday 9, Oslo hosts the leader of the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (Jef), military coalition led by the United Kingdom that brings together ten countries of Northern Europe (the other nine are: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden). At the center of the interviews: support for Ukraine and safety in the Arctic, in a context of growing regional instability. Participants will also discuss cooperation in the born and rapid response to crises.

European Parliament

The European Parliament meets in the plenary session in Strasbourg

Vehicle emissions – Tuesday 6 MEPs will vote on the emergency procedure to change the EU standards on CO2 emissions of cars and vans. If approved, the review will be voted on Thursday 8. The proposal allows manufacturers to calculate the average of the fleet emissions on a three -year period (from 2025 to 2027), rather than on an annual basis, thus giving companies more time to adapt.

EU and Environment Budget -The classroom will discuss its priorities for the next EU’s next multi-year budget for the period 2028-2034, and on Wednesday 7 the MEPs will vote for a resolution on the topic. The center -right, from popular to patriots, asks for a complete revaluation of climate legislation to guarantee consistency with environmental objectives with the ambitions of economic growth.

USA duties – Tuesday 6 Parliament will discuss with Commission and I recommend the EU response to the duties imposed by the United States of Donald Trump and the opportunities to strengthen the position of Europe in global trade. Brussels is ready to offer Washington the purchase of 50 billion of US products per year in exchange for a reset of the duties.

EU-Turchia relationships – Tuesday 6 a debate will be held in the plenary on the EU’s adhesion path to the EU, which has been frozen for years, with the participation of Kaja Kallas. On Wednesday 7 Parliament will vote for its annual evaluation on the process that will hardly unlock until the power is Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The recent arrest of the opposition leader Ekrem Imamoğlu will certainly be at the center of the discussion.

War in Ukraine – Wednesday 7 Parliament will discuss with Commission and I recommend the EU contribution to get to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The negotiations guided by the United States of Trump seem to be stalled and intended for bankruptcy, despite the fact that the US president had promised to resolve the conflict in 24 hours once elected. However, Washington and Kiev signed the agreement on rare lands, which led to the release of the first American military aid from the election of the Tycoon.

Tight on foreign investments – Thursday 8 Parliament will vote for new rules to strengthen control over foreign investments in strategic sectors, such as media, critical raw materials and transport infrastructures. It aims to limit access to sensitive information and control over crucial technologies such as artificial intelligence. In 2024, non -EU investors owned over 35% of European assets.

(Less) Be careful of the wolf – Tuesday 6, the European Parliament will hold a final vote on a amendment aimed at the EU habitat directive to downgrade the “strictly protected” gray wolf protection status to “protected”. This means that there will be more possibility of hunting these animals, when considered a danger for farms or even for men in certain regions of Europe.

80 years from the end of the war – The Eurocamera will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe on Wednesday 7 with a plenary ceremony in the presence of some veterans of the conflict.

Blackout in Spain – Parliament will discuss Wednesday 7 with Commission and I recommend how to make the European electricity networks more resilient after the blackout that hit Spain, Portugal and part of France.

Gas supplies – Wednesday 7 a debate will be held on the new EU rules for filling the gas storage. The goal is to limit speculation on the markets. The vote on the text of the resolution is scheduled for Thursday 8.

Future of Greenland – Tuesday 6 Parliament will discuss Greenland in the plenary to freely decide its future. The debate was requested to stigmatize the pressure of the United States, after the repeated statements of Trump on the annexation of the autonomous territory but part of Denmark.

Europe with open doors – The EU institutions of Brussels and Luxembourg will celebrate the Feast of Europe, which on 9 May marks the 75 years of the Schuman declaration, opening their doors to citizens on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 and organizing various events. For the participants there will be, as usual, gadgets of the various institutions and to Parliament also those of the various political groups.

Other events

Francesco’s successor – Wednesday 7 will officially begin the conclave to elect the new Pope, who will be called to replace Francesco. The cardinal voters will take an oath and meet in the Sistine Chapel for the first vote. Among the favorites are the Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, known for his diplomatic experience, Filipino Luis Antonio Tagle, supporter of Francesco’s reforms but also the Ghanaian Peter Turkson, who could become the first black pope. But no one of them will probably be chosen, to respect the saying that he affirms that those who enter Pope at the conclave come out cardinal.

Genocide in Darfur – Monday 5, the International Court of Justice of the AIA will issue the verdict on the case presented by Sudan against the United Arab Emirates. Khartoum accuses Abu Dhabi of having violated the convention on genocide, militarily supporting the rapid support forces (RSF), responsible for atrocity against the Masalit community in the western Darfur, with which the Sudanese army has been in civil war since April 2023. The Emirates reject the accusations, defining them unfounded and politically motivated.

Land of fires – Tuesday 6 the European Court of Human Rights (non -EU organism) is pronounced on an appeal filed by 153 Italian citizens who denounce serious violations of human rights linked to industrial pollution in the “land of fires”, in Campania. The applicants accuse the Italian state of not having protected them from environmental and health risks caused by years of illegal disposal of toxic waste and arsoned fires, in violation of the right to life and health. The sentence could strengthen the obligation of the Member States to act against environmental disasters.