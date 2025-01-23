The experimental age, the new film by Erri De Luca exclusively (free) on RaiPlay

The new film by and with Erri De Luca arrives exclusively for free on RaiPlay: The Experimental Age. It is a medium-length film dedicated to the theme of aging written and starring Erri De Luca and inspired by his novel of the same name. The Experimental Age is an intimate and reflective journey into the daily life and emotions of a man who explores the aging process. These are precisely the words with which De Luca describes his new film where he compares old age to the ascent of a mountain forest. And in this intense and engaging monologue, Erri De Luca intertwines personal experiences and universal reflections, accompanying the viewer on an emotional journey between introspection and overcoming limits.

Marco Zingaretti is directing while the production is by Soul Film Production in collaboration with OH!PEN and Montura. The film was also premiered in the Special Screenings section of the 72nd Trento Film Festival.

The experimental age: the direction, the soundtrack, the locations of the film

The medium-length film, lasting 26 minutes and shot in 4K CinemaScope, was born from a single long-shot shot of an “un-roped” (as the author himself defines it) or a climb up a rock without rope or protection by the protagonist. A metaphor to tell the challenge and beauty of living old age fully.

The images created by the director of photography Samir Iacovone and the suggestive aerial shots of the drone piloted by Andrea Farina are accompanied by an original soundtrack signed by Francesco Cavasini. Using forgotten instruments, such as an old Scandinavian piano and a lamellophone from the 1960s, the music amplifies the narrative and visual power of the story.

Among the peculiarities of this production, the wait for snow in the mountains of Abruzzo stands out, from December to January 2024, necessary to visually represent the symbolic path towards the summit of life.

The experimental age: when it comes out on RaiPlay

The Experimental Age will be available exclusively on RaiPlay from 25 January 2025.

The experimental age: the preview clip