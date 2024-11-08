The film to watch on Netflix to get into the full Christmas atmosphere





Netflix has launched its first Christmas film of 2024. It is called “Christmas Date” and it is the first of a long series of Christmas films that the streaming platform has in store for its audience already eager to experience the magic of holidays. And so, starting from November 6th, a new romantic Christmas comedy is available on Netflix starring the singer and actress Cristina Milian – known in the 2000s for songs like “When You Look at Me” or “Get Away” – who dresses in the role of a woman whose life is ready to change forever after a fortuitous meeting at the airport.

Christmas Date is a film directed by Rusty Cundieff and starring, in addition to Milian, also by Devale Ellis, and is a classic Christmas rom-com that talks about love, family, twists of fate and, above all, the magic of Christmas. Furthermore, this story inserts within it the musical element which gives color to a narrative which, although simple and predictable, is still pleasant to follow.

Date at Christmas: the plot

At the center of the story is Layla, a girl who meets the man of her dreams while in an airport waiting room. Too bad that she is already engaged, as is he, and that after a few hours the two will have to take a flight that will take them far from each other. However, before leaving, they make a promise to meet again in a year, if they are both single at the concert of a particular musical group in New York, Pentatonix. So, a year passes, Layla becomes single and begins her journey of finding this man. As? Trying to get a ticket for the group’s now sold-out concert. But fate has quite a few surprises in store for her.

The perfect emotional comfort for those who don’t want to think

Appointment at Christmas is the classic Christmas romantic comedy whose narrative dynamic is immediately clear but which, despite its declared predictability, can be watched with pleasure from start to finish. After all, this type of story has a trump card that has determined its longevity and success and it lies entirely in the emotional comfort that it is able to give to the public. There is colour, there is warmth, there is the story of the beginnings of a dream love and who doesn’t want to dream in front of the small screen and what’s more, to do it at Christmas?

And this is how Christmas Date, which is certainly not a cinematic masterpiece, represents the perfect entertainment for those who don’t want to think too much, for those who want a film to play in the background while they do other things and for those who want to start perceiving everything the beauty of the Christmas atmosphere.

So, if you are looking for this kind of sensations and you love love stories and, even more, Christmas, this is the film for you. And don’t worry, it’s just the first in a long list.

Rating: 6.3

