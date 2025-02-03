The films and series to see on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and our usual appointment with the most awaited and interesting Netflix outputs of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to which to get passionate about and to have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 3 to 9 February 2025.

The series on the scammer Bell Gibson: “Apple Cider Vinegar” (February 6)

Mark this title for Apple Cider Vinegar you will hear. This series, in fact, is one of the most promising titles of the week and is ready to glue you to the screen with a true story of online scam. Apple Cider Vinegar, in fact, tells the story of the scammer Bell Gibson who deceived millions of followers by making them believe they have a brain cancer. Set at the dawn of Instagram, Apple Cider Vinegar follows two seriously sick young women decided to heal following a health and well -being path that they share with different followers all over the world. It would be all incredibly motivating … if only it were true. This is an “almost true” story, based on a lie, which tells the rise and fall of an empire of well -being: the culture that founded it and the people who destroyed it.

The new movie with Amy Schumer: Kinda Pregnant (February 5)

If you want some lightness on Netflix this week the new comedy with Amy Schumer debuts. What’s talking about? Jealous of the pregnancy of her best friend, Lainy wears a fake belly and by chance meets the man who has always dreamed. A fun story, cheerful and to see without thoughts.

The Swedish Crime series åremorden – The murders of åre (February 6)

A new crime series arrives on Netflix. The plot? After being suspended by his work in Stockholm and having been left by his partner, the police officer Hanna Ahlander moved to his sister’s holiday home ad åre. When a young woman disappears in the icy night of Santa Lucia, Hanna cannot help but start investigating the case. With a difficult family situation and a short -staffed police station, the local police officer Daniel Lindskog relieves Hanna’s help. But the real question is: can they trust each other?

