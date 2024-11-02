The films and TV series to watch this weekend

Dear viewers, make yourselves comfortable.

It’s Friday and the time has come to experience incredible adventures through films and TV series, between the small and big screen. We have selected for you the most beautiful stories in which you can get lost, get excited and dream while being comfortable on the sofa at home or eating popcorn in the most beautiful cinemas in your city.

This is “Vision – What to see on the weekend”, uisjournal.com’s weekly newsletter dedicated to the titles not to be missed at weekends. The choice is yours and enjoy.

At the cinema

The Substance A film between horror and science fiction directed by French director Coralie Fargeat and starring a surprising Demi Moore. The story is that of Elisabeth, a former Hollywood actress who is fired from the fitness program she hosts on TV because she is no longer very young. Disappointed, she decides to respond to an ad for a mysterious rejuvenating serum known as “the Substance” which, once tried, creates a younger, more beautiful version of herself. The only rule? Share time. The two women will in fact have to alternate from week to week and, while one will live in the world, the other will have to go into hibernation. RATING 9 The trailer The review

Berlinguer – The great ambition Andrea Segre’s latest film starring Elio Germano as the leader of the Italian Communist Party, Enrico Berlinguer. This feature film, which alternates archive images with acted scenes, tells the story of Berlinguer’s life over a period of time that goes from 1973, the year in which he escaped an attack by the secret services in Sofia, until 1978, when the president of the Christian Democrats Aldo Moro. An intense film that shows the man behind the politician and the politician behind the man. RATING 7 The trailer The review

Until the end Gabriele Muccino’s latest film, loosely based on the German film Victoria by Sebastian Schipper. The story is that of Sophie, played by Elena Kampouris, a twenty-year-old American who, during a holiday in Sicily with her sister, meets some Sicilian boys who will change her life forever. Sophie, in fact, will be so fascinated by danger that from a calm and calm person she will transform into a rebellious girl, brazen and ready to commit even reckless actions, risking that this new version of herself will lead her into an abyss from which it will be difficult to escape. RATING 7.4 The trailer The review

Streaming

This isn’t Hollywood Available on Disney+ The series on the crime of Sarah Scazzi, after the emergency appeal of the municipality of Avetrana which had blocked its broadcast scheduled for October 25th, arrives on Disney+ with a new name, “It’s not Hollywood here”. All four episodes of the series are now officially available which tells, in fictionalized form, the terrible murder of Sarah Scazzi, the 15-year-old killed in Avetrana, Puglia, on 26 August 2010 by her cousin and aunt, Sabrina Misseri and Cosima Serrano who they are now serving a life sentence. Directed by director Pippo Mezzapesa, this series stars Vanessa Scalera, Paolo De Vita, Giulia Perulli, Imma Villa, Federica Pala, Anna Ferzetti, Giancarlo Commare and Antonio Gerardi. RATING 5 The trailer The review

The law of Lidia Poet 2 Available on Netflix This weekend on Netflix there is the great return of Matilda De Angelis in the role of Italy’s first lawyer, Lidia Poet. Six new episodes arrive that will transport you to 19th century Turin among sumptuous dresses, elegant dances, doubts about love and new cases to solve. Lidia is not allowed to be a lawyer because of a law written by men. So this time he aims to change the law itself. While she continues to collaborate with her brother Enrico, tackling new cases and fighting for women’s rights, the young woman wants to convince him to run for Parliament to ensure that her law finally finds a voice. RATING 7.2 The trailer The review

Free Available on Prime Video The new film by Mélanie Laurent starring Lucas Bravo, Gabriel from Emily in Paris, in the role of a gentleman thief on the run from the police. Inspired by the daring exploits of a legendary outlaw in late 1970s and early 1980s France, Libre tells the story of Bruno Sulak, a cunning and charming criminal who pulled off numerous robberies without ever shooting one shot and also won many hearts. But the more his fame grows, the more the police are on his tail. Will Commissioner George Moréas be able to capture him? RATING 7.5 The trailer The review

The Diplomat 2 Available on Netflix Another eagerly awaited return to Netflix this weekend is the Emmy-nominated series starring Keri Russell, The Diplomat. Six new episodes arrive of the political drama which sees Russell as US Ambassador Kate Wyler dealing with the consequences of a lethal explosion in the heart of London that has upended her life and her team. As Kate chases the truth about the terrorist attack, her only true ally will be her soon-to-be ex-husband, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), still alive and increasingly involved in her life and career. RATING 6 The trailer The review

Lioness 2 Available on Paramount+ On Paramount+ there is the second season of Lioness, the spy thriller by Taylor Sheridan, the same name behind the success Yellowstone. In the new episodes, as the CIA’s fight against terrorism draws closer, Joe, Kaitlyn and Byron enlist a new Lioness agent to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. As the pressure mounts, Joe is forced to confront the great personal sacrifices she’s made to lead the Lioness program. Lots of action and suspense but the final result of this spy story leaves something to be desired. RATING 6 The trailer The review

The classics to rediscover

Chocolat On air Friday 1 November at 9.30pm on La7 D Nominated for 5 Oscars, Chocolat is a 2000 film, starring Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp, based on the 1999 novel of the same name, written by British author Joanne Harris. We are in France, in 1959, and the story is that of Vianne, a woman who moves to a small village with her daughter, where she opens a chocolate shop. Her original, daring and delicious creations awaken hidden desires in the inhabitants of the village, but not everyone sees this favorably, judging Vianne and her chocolate as immoral. RATING 7.6 The trailer

Love Actually – Love really Airing Sunday 3 November at 9.10pm on La 5 A 2003 romantic comedy, directed by Richard Curtis, starring actors of the caliber of Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Keira Knightley. This film, now considered a cult Christmas movie, as well as one of the best rom-coms ever, is set in London and tells an engaging ensemble story that makes us reflect on the complexity of human relationships and love through the lives of nine characters that intertwine with each other. RATING 7.1 The trailer