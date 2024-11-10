The films and TV series to watch this weekend

Dear viewers, make yourselves comfortable.

It’s Friday and the time has come to experience incredible adventures through films and TV series, between the small and big screen. We have selected for you the most beautiful stories in which you can get lost, get excited and dream while being comfortable on the sofa at home or eating popcorn in the most beautiful cinemas in your city.

This is “Vision – What to see on the weekend”, uisjournal.com’s weekly newsletter dedicated to the titles not to be missed at weekends. The choice is yours and enjoy.

At the cinema

The boy with the pink pants A biographical film directed by Margherita Perri with Claudia Pandolfi and Samuele Carrino inspired by the true story of Andrea Spezzacatena, the fifteen-year-old who took his own life on November 20, 2012 due to bullying and cyberbullying. The boy with the pink trousers tells the story of the life of Andrea as a teenager and how his choice to wear, without worrying about gender distinctions, a pair of trousers which, due to incorrect washing, have faded into pink, led him to become easy prey to bullying and then to commit suicide. RATING 7 The trailer The review

Anora Winner of the Palme d’Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Anora, Sean Baker’s latest film arrives in Italian cinemas. It is a sentimental comedy that tells the story of a 23-year-old stripper in Brooklyn who is dissatisfied with her life and looking for a change. She meets the young son of a Russian oligarch who first hires her for sexual encounters and then becomes attached and asks her to marry him. So Anora leaves her job as a prostitute and becomes a devoted wife. However, when news of the wedding reaches Russia, this love story will be threatened. RATING 8.5 The trailer The review

Eternal visionary A biographical drama directed by Michele Placido on the public and private life of a great protagonist of 20th century Italian literature: Luigi Pirandello. Starring Fabrizio Bentivoglio and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, this film, set in 1934, recounts a specific phase of the writer’s private and public life by exploring his complex emotional universe between passions, obsessions, internal torments, a conflictual relationship with his children and the dream of an absolute love. All this showing the public all the nuances of the mind and heart of a great artist. RATING 7 The trailer The review

Streaming

The Day of the Jackal Available on Sky and NOW A ten-episode miniseries inspired by the novel “The Day of the Jackal” by Frederick Forsyth and the iconic 1973 film. The protagonists of this high-voltage spy thriller are Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch and Ursula Corbero. The Jackal is a solitary, elusive and relentless professional hitman. His job is to kill on commission but during his last mission he becomes the target of British intelligence who will launch a manhunt around Europe to capture him. Will he succeed? RATING 6.8 The trailer The review

My old ass Available on Prime Video An emotional coming-of-age comedy drama that tells the story of Elliott, a carefree teenager who, after taking hallucinogenic mushrooms at her eighteenth birthday party, finds herself face to face with the future, more mature version of herself. When the 39-year-old Elliot begins to give advice on the girl’s future choices, the adolescent version of herself will find herself reconsidering every aspect of her life from her relationship with her family to love in a summer of great changes. RATING 8.3 The trailer The review

Citadel: Honey Bunny Available on Prime Video The new Indian spy thriller series set in the Citadel universe and characterized by lots of action, adrenaline-filled stunts and a strong visual impact. We are in the 90s when stuntman Bunny recruits struggling actress Honey for a job and the two find themselves catapulted into a world of action, espionage and betrayal. Several years later, their dangerous past will come back to find them and Bunny and Honey, now estranged, must find each other again and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia. RATING 6.9 The trailer The review

Appointment at Christmas Available on Netflix Netflix’s first Christmas movie of 2024 starring former 2000s pop star Christina Milian. It is a romantic comedy set in New York that tells the story of Layla, a girl who will do anything to try to see the man of her dreams again, whom she met by chance at the airport the year before. The two, in fact, engaged at the time, had arranged to meet at the Pentatonix concert if they were both single the following Christmas. A year has passed, she is single but the concert tickets are sold out. Will they be able to see each other again? Meanwhile, fate has several surprises in store for Layla. RATING 6.3 The trailer The review

Robbery at the central counter Available on Netflix The new Spanish thriller series with Miguel Herrán (La Casa de Papel, Elite) inspired by true events. We are in Barcelona, ​​in 1981, when eleven hooded men enter the headquarters of the Central Bank and hold more than two hundred people hostage to blackmail the Spanish government. The objective is not money but the release of Colonel Tejero and other officers responsible for the attempted coup that occurred three months earlier. What begins as a spectacular robbery soon becomes a serious obstacle to Spain’s recently established democracy. RATING 6.5 The trailer The review

The classics to rediscover

Goodbye, Lenin Available for streaming rental on Rakuten TV November 9, 2024 marks the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, a historic event that cinema has told in several films. We recommend one of the best: Good Bye Lenin, the dramatic comedy by Wolfgang Becker. This film tells the story of the phenomenon of Ostalgia, that is, the nostalgic feeling that developed in the early 1990s in the territories of East Germany after reunification. Christine lives in East Germany and goes into a coma before the fall of the Berlin Wall. When she wakes up, her children will do everything to prevent her from discovering that the country has ended up in the hands of the capitalists. RATING 8 The trailer

The Mask – From zero to myth Airing Friday 8 November at 9.30pm on TwentySeven Iconic 1994 film starring Jim Carrey in one of his most legendary roles. Directed by Chuck Russell and loosely based on the comic book character of the same name created by John Arcudi and Doug Mahnke, The Mask tells the story of Stanley Ipkiss, a bank employee who accidentally finds an ancient mask and discovers that, once worn, it is able to transform him into a green-faced cartoon with superpowers. RATING 7 The trailer