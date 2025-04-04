The films and TV series to watch this weekend

Dear spectators, put yourself comfortable.

It is Friday and the time has come to live incredible adventures through films and TV series, between the small and the big screen. We have selected for you the most beautiful stories in which to lose yourself, get excited and dream of being comfortable on the sofa at home or eating popcorn in the most beautiful cinemas in your city.

This is “Vision – what to see on the weekend”, the weekly newsletter of Toray.it dedicated to the titles not to be missed on the weekends. To you the choice and good vision.

At the cinema

The Last Showgirl Directly by Gia Coppola, The Last Showgirl is the very highly anticipated film starring an extraordinary and unpublished Pamela Anderson, acclaimed for this role by criticism of the whole world and named the Golden Globes 2025 as the best actress in a dramatic film. The story is that of Shelly, an iconic showgirl of Las Vegas who after 30 years of activity, when his historic show is closed definitively, will have to reinvent himself and rethink his future. An incredible story of touching and revolutionary resilience. The cast is also in the cast Jamie Lee Curtis in the role of Shelly’s best friend. VOTE: 7 The trailer The review

Life as big The first film as director of Greta Scarano starring Matilda De Angelis and Yuri Tuci. Life as adults is a dramatic story inspired by the true story of the brothers Damiano and Margherita Tercon who addresses the theme of autism with great tact and originality. Irene lives in Rome but her mother asks her to return to her city of origin, Rimini, to take care of his brother Omar, suffering from autism. He has clear ideas about what he wants in life: getting married, making three children and becoming a famous singer. But to do all this Omar must become autonomous and so a growth journey will begin together with the guidance of his sister to become adults together. Vote 10 The trailer The review The interview with the director Greta Scarano

The Shrouds Written and directed by David Cronenberg, The Shrouds is a science fiction thriller starring Vincent Cassel and Diane Kruger. The story is that of Karsh, an entrepreneur who remained a widower who will invent a new technology capable of allowing those who are alive to observe in real time the decomposition of the bodies of their deceased loved ones. One night, however, tombs are desecked including that of Karsh’s wife. From this moment, its only goal will be to find who is behind this theft. Vote 5 The trailer The review

A Minecraft movie Cinematographic adaptation of the iconic Minecraft video game, this film is a comedy of action directed by Jared Hess starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black. The story is that of Garret Garrison, Henry, Nathalie and Dawn catapulted into the colorful world of Minecraft where the imagination reign. To get out of this virtual space, the three will have to fight against the monsters that live there by giving way to an adventure that will lead them to travel to another dimension together with the protagonist of the game, Steve. Unfortunately, an adaptation failed. VOTE: 2 The trailer The review

Streaming

Dying for sex Available on Disney+ A dramatic series inspired by the true story of Molly Kochan, a woman with a terminal diagnosis of cancer that decides to explore her deepest sexual impulses for the first time, telling her experience in a podcast created with her best friend Nikki Boyer. The protagonist of this moving and overwhelming series is Michelle Williams in the role of a woman who after receiving a diagnosis of metastatic cancer in the fourth stadium, decides to leave her husband Steve and begins to deal, for the first time in her life, with the variety and complexity of her sexual desires. VOTE: 7.5 The trailer The review

New scene 2 Available on Netflix The rap show shows new scene with its second season ready to search around Italy and abroad the new phenomenon of Italian rap music. Judging the competitors in a race with performances, Rap Battle and improvisation are Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain helped by many of the most famous rappers of the moment including Willie Peyote, Bresh, Lucé and many others. After the launch of the first four episodes, the talent show continues with episodes 5-7 to be released on April 7 and the final scheduled for April 14. Who will win the 100,000 euros at stake and transform their dream into reality? Vote 6- The trailer The review

Pulse Available on Netflix The new Netflix Medical Drama that tells the story of a doctor’s doctor who is suddenly chosen to become responsible for the traumatological department of the Miami hospital after his boss is suspended. So she will have to learn to be respected, make difficult decisions and face fears and insecurities, all with a hurricane that is overwhelming the city and a private life in full crisis due to a hidden relationship, with its former boss, with whom she will have to deal. Vote 7 The trailer The review

The Bondsman Available on first videos A horror series of action created by Grainger David and starring Kavin Bacon as a murdered bounty hunter who is resurrected by the devil with the aim of capturing and returning back the demons that escaped from the prison of hell. While hunting demons, man will begin to understand how his own sins have led to the condemnation of his soul and will be pushed to seek a second chance in life, love and country music. This series recalls the 1998 series, Brimstone. Vote 7.3 The trailer The review

Banger Available on Netflix A French film that ranges between action, thriller and comedy starring an unpublished Vincent Cassel in the role of Scorpex, an acclaimed DJ thanks to a single successful song that today, however, is in decline. Scorpex, however, has the opportunity to turn to his life and his musical career when he is contacted by French intelligence to join the investigations on one of his young rival suspected of being involved in illegal drug trafficking. Vote 7.2 The trailer The review

Karma Available on Netflix A South Korean thriller series with high voltage written and directed by Lee Il-Hyung and starring the Squid Game actor, Park Hae-Soo. The story is that of a group of people who find themselves trapped in an unstoppable karmic loop, where each of them is bound by reckless choices that go out of control. There is a man who makes an irreversible pact after witnessing a mysterious accident, a doctor who has a trauma for life for the accident he lived as a child, a man full of debts, and another man who loses his job unjustly. Vote 6.3 The trailer The review

The classics to rediscover

Sherlock Holmes Broadcast on Friday 4 April at 9:14 pm on Iris 2009 film directed by Guy Ritchie inspired by the iconic literary character conceived by Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock Homles. Starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, this adventure yellow tells the story of the astute detective Sherlock Holmes who, together with his faithful helper, Dr. Watson, is called to face the case of a very particular criminal, passionate about black magic, which reappears from the tomb. VOTE: 7.2 The trailer

The incredible history of the island of the roses Broadcast on Saturday 5 April at 9:10 pm on Raimovie Dramatic comedy of 2020 directed by Sydney Sibilia, this film tells, in a fictional form, the true story of the so -called “Rose Island”, the artificial platform created by the engineer Giorgio Rosa and positioned off the coast of the Italian coasts which, on May 1, 1968, became a micronation and then was demolished in February of ’69 after the Italian government has declared this new state. In the cast Elio Germano and Matilda De Angelis. Vote 7 The trailer