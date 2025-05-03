The films and TV series to watch this weekend

Dear spectators, put yourself comfortable.

At the cinema

Thunderbolts* The new Marvel film directed by Jake Schreier starring an unusual anti -hero's team. They do not have particular superpowers or skills. In fact, they are normal people who will be called to face a really difficult mission: to save the world. After finding themselves in the middle of a mortal trap orchestrated by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these marginalized disillusioned will have to deal with the darkest aspects of their past and find the inner strength to defeat evil. Will they be able to do it? In the cast Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan. Vote 6

Black Bag The new compelling spy thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh with an exceptional cast composed, among others, by Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender and Pierce Brosnan. The story told by the film is that of an officer of the British secret services, George Woodhouse, who is commissioned to investigate a list of possible traitors, one of whom, however, is nothing less than his wife Kathryn. What will you do? Will he choose to be faithful to his country or marriage? A film where the dialogues and looks are given importance. VOTE: 7

I saw a king Directed by Giorgia Farina and played by Edoardo Pesce, I saw a king tells a story set in the provincial Italy of 1936 and inspired by the true life of Guido Longobardi, who later became a great journalist. The protagonist is a child named Emilio who pushed by his father, a fascist hierarch, to become devoted to the regime. However, he takes refuses to take refuge in an imaginary reality far from the cruel world he does not want to be part of. His life will change when he will make friends with N Guerrigrier Ethiopian. 5.5 vote

Streaming

Eternal Available on Netflix A series of science fiction that adapts for the first time the legendary Argentine graphic novel written by Héctor G. Oesterheld, illustrated by Francisco Solano Lopez and published in 1957. We are in Buenos Aires when, on a summer night, a mysterious snowbound exterminates most of the population and traps thousands of people in the house. In fact, those who touch the snow dies. Juan Salvo and his friends thus embarking on a desperate struggle for survival but everything changes when they discover that the toxic snow storm is only the first attack of a foreign army that invades the earth. VOTE: 4.5

The Four Seasons Available on Netflix A hilarious but also profound dramatic comedy on the theme of longtime friendships and lasting weddings with Tina Fey and Steve Carrell. Created by Fey herself and inspired by the 1981 film of the same name, this series tells the story of six longtime friends who discover that a couple of their group is about to separate by changing the balance of the whole company. The series follows these friends through four holidays distributed over a year, observing how this sudden twist influence their dynamics and bring old and new problems to the surface. 7.4 vote

Another little favor Available on first videos The sequel to a small favor by the director Paul Feig starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively but also the Italians Michele Morrone and Elena Sofia Ricci. In this new film of the saga we see Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson in Italy, on the splendid island of Capri, for Emily's extravagant wedding with a rich Italian businessman. Together with the fascinating guests, there will be murders, betrayals and many twists. Vote 6.2

Asterix & Obelix: the duel of the garments Available on Netflix A fun and very pleasant animated series that acts as a modern interpretation of the single world of Asterix and Obelix. Directed by Alain Chabat and Fabrice Joubert, this series sees the irreducible Gauls created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo as protagonists who will have to fight to defend their village from the attack of Rome. The secret of superiority in battle of the Gauls is a magical potion, but when the creator of the potion loses memory, the inhabitants of the village are left to themselves against the power of Rome. Vote 7

Carême Available on Appletv+ A French series that tells the story of the first celebrity chef in the world. Inspired by the book "Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême – The First Celebrity Chef" of the award -winning historian Ian Kelly, this series is co -creating and written by Davide Serino and tells the story of Antonin Carême, a boy from his humble Parisian origins who manages to reach the dream of becoming the most famous chef in the world in the Europe of Napoleon and becomes at the Europe of Napoleon same time a French spy. To play the role of the protagonist is the winner of the César, Benjamin Voisin. 4.9 vote

The classics to rediscover

The man in the sights Broadcast on Friday 2 May at 9.13 pm on Iris A 1977 police thriller directed and played by Clint Eastwood. The story is that of a detective of the Los Angeles police, Ben Shockley, to whom the task of protecting a prostitute named Gus Mally is assigned which is one of the key witnesses of a trial against important and dangerous men of the local mafia. This assignment, however, will prove to be nothing more than a trap for Ben. Will he be able to escape it? Vote 6.6

Hulk Broadcast on Friday 2 May at 9pm. 10 on 20 An action movie from 2003 directed by Ang Lee and based on the homonymous character of Marvel Comics. The film explores the origins of the character of Bruce Banner, the scientist who, after a laboratory accident that exposes him to gamma radiation, turns into the green giant that we all know as Hulk that emerges every time Bruce cannot manage his emotions. To play the role of the giant is Eric Bana. In 2008 a reboot of the film entitled The Incredible Hulk starring Edward Norton was made. Vote 7