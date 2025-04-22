The films, documentaries and TV series on the Popes to be seen in streaming

The death of a Pope is, by definition, one of the most significant events in the life of each of us, believers or not: it is a moment of historical passage, which marks the end of one era and the beginning of another. Ever since a pontiff “returns to his father’s house” when the conclave elects the new bishop of Rome, there is a series of specific rites, of actions codified over the course of two thousand years. To get an idea of ​​what will happen in the next few days and weeks, but also to better understand the figure of the late Jorge Maria Bergoglio, we have collected films, series and documentaries on the pope and the papacy that you find available in streaming on Netflix, first videos and Disney+.

Has anyone seen the Pope? (Film 2016) – First videos

Abraham Salemi is telling his granddaughter the strange story of a somewhat bizarre kidnapping: the Holy Father is in Caserta for the visit to the city when, for a series of absurd circumstances, he is kidnapped and brought to the town of Caiazzo. The taxi driver-sexstrator, the one who created and made the kidnapping, takes him to his house. The redemption? A day of peace in the world.

Conclave (Film 2024) – First videos

After the Pope’s sudden death, Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is in charge of directing the delicate replacement process. Once the most powerful leaders of the Catholic Church meet in the secret rooms of the Vatican, Lawrence finds herself trapped in a network of intrigues, betrayals and power games capable of threatening the foundations of the Church.

The Pope and the devil (Docuserie 4 episodes 2022) – First videos

Today, after decades, we can investigate one of the most controversial figures in contemporary history: Pope Pius XII, the Pope of silence.

Attack on the Pope (documentary 2016) – First videos

In the heart of Rome, a dramatic attack shakes the world: three shots explode in St. Peter’s Square, seriously injuring Pope John Paul II and triggering an international investigation with dark contours. With exclusive testimonies and scientific analyzes, this documentary reveals new secrets and complex intertwining, in an attempt to solve one of the most intricate mysteries of the twentieth century.

The Pope’s exorcist (Film 2024) – First Video / Netflix

Inspired by the real documents of Father Gabriele Amorth, Vatican exorcist head (the Oscar® Russell Crowe), Papasegue Amorth lesorcist while investigating the terrifying possession of a boy and ends up discovering a secular conspiracy that the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

Pope Francis. My idea of ​​art (documentary 2017) – First videos

The documentary “My idea of ​​art” presents itself as a decidedly unusual sort of guide that follows the path indicated by Pope Francis: from the Vatican Museums, to the San Pietro square and the Vatican Basilica, the viewer walks in the ideal art gallery suggested by the Pontiff.

Pope Francis: a man of speech (documentary 2018) – First videos

Pope Francis’ ideas and message are at the center of this documentary who aims to present their reform work and responses to global questions relating to death, social justice, immigration, ecology, unfair distribution of wealth, materialism and the role of the family.

The two popes (film 2019) – Netflix

Oscar candidates Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce are “a gift of heaven” in this “sparkling delight with a serious side” says La Times. In a moment of turning point for the Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI holds a surprising friendship with the future Pope Francis. Inspired by real events.

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis (Docuserie 2021) – Netflix

Women and men over 70 share motivating life lessons through honest and moving stories taken from their extraordinary experiences.

Our Pope (documentary 2019) – Disney+

To prepare to play the role of a young Pope Francis, an actor travels from Genoa to Rome, determined to trace the origins of the spiritual guide.

Face to face with Pope Francis (documentary 2023) – Disney+

Ten young people from all over the world meet Pope Francis in Rome with the aim of talking to him and transmitting the main concerns of their generation. What awaits them is an unprecedented meeting, a face -to -face conversation, a unique event.

