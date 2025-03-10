The Filorusso Georgescu will not be able to apply for the presidential elections: clashes with the police

The winner of the first round of the Romanian presidential elections, then canceled, Călin Georgescu will no longer be able to apply in the elections. This was established by the BEC, the central electoral office of the country, with a sentence announced yesterday, March 9. Thousands of demonstrators in the square in support of Georgescu: clashes were also occurred between the police and some supporters who were outside the Bec buildings. Georgescu, who is investigated among other things for false financial statements and instigation to actions against the constitutional order, will be able to appeal to the Supreme Court of Bucharest within 24 hours.

The Bec decision

The decision of the Central Electoral Office is linked to double wire with the cancellation of the elections last December by the Constitutional Court. According to a source, cited by the local newspaper AdevarulGeorgescu does not meet the requirements of legality, since “not respecting the rules of the electoral procedure, he violated the obligation to defend democracy”, which is based on “right, honest and impartial elections”. In the reasons, the BEC explains that with its sentence the Constitutional Court expressed itself in an implicit and generally binding way also regarding the failure to comply with the conditions provided for by the law for the registration of the application presented by the candidate Georgescu Călin, making inadmissible that, at the resumption of the electoral process, the same person is considered in possession of the conditions to access the office of President of Romania “.

The investigations

At the center of the Romanian electoral earthquake there is also the investigation that involves Georgescu himself. On February 26, the latter had been stopped by the police and questioned about his role in funding on his election campaign. The Romanian prosecutors would have found significant evidence that would attest to Russian interference on the elections. The authorities found weapons, tickets for Russia and cash with the value of one million euros. In all, 27 people are investigated. Georgescu must answer at least six accusation: instigation to actions against the constitutional order, communication of false information, false financial statements in continuous form, promotion in public of the cult of people guilty of genocide crimes and war crimes, constitution or support for a fascist, racist, xenophobic or anti -Semitic organization.