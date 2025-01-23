The first human-robot half marathon is underway: it will be held in April in Beijing, China

Imagine an event where humans and robots run side by side, testing endurance, coordination and technological advancement. This scene should come true inApril 2025when a Beijing will be held there first half marathon with “flesh and blood” athletes but also advanced humanoids. Daxing District will host this one-of-a-kind competition, in which approximately 12,000 humansas well as a unspecified number of robots from over 20 companies. The initiative reflects China’s growing focus on the development of artificial intelligence and robotics. And speaking of robotic participants, they will have to meet precise technical requirements, such as a height between 50 cm and 2 meters and the ability to move on two legs without the aid of wheels. Both remote-controlled robots and fully autonomous models will be admitted. During the 21km route robots can clearly have their batteries replaced.

The first human-robot competition: why in Beijing?

The competition fits into the broader framework of China’s strategy to strengthen the artificial intelligence and robotics sector, with the aim of achieving technological self-sufficiency and stimulating economic growth. That’s why it will take place in Beijing. In recent years, Chinese authorities have encouraged the development of humanoids through conferences, competitions and targeted investments, aiming to make China a global leader in the industry. This is also because the need for advanced robots is closely linked to the demographics of the second most populous country in the world: in 2024, over 310 million Chinese citizens were over the age of 60, highlighting the urgency of technological solutions to support welfare and fill the shortage of workforce.

The applications of humanoids are expanding rapidly, from factories to nursing homes and the service sector. Some models are already being used as companion aids, health monitoring and home assistance, while others are being tested in the manufacturing industry, as in the case of the humanoids used in BYD electric vehicle factories. According to the International Robotics Federation, in 2023 China has installed over 276,000 robots, equal to more than half of those used worldwide. By 2030, the Chinese robotics industry could reach a value of around 400 billion yuan (over 52 billion euros at current exchange rates), consolidating the country’s role as a hub for technological innovation.

For the record, the first humanoid robot to have participated in a race of this type, albeit as a “motivator” and not as an actual marathon runner, was Tiangongwho last November took part in the Yizhuang Half Marathon of Beijing.

The challenges of robotics

Despite progress, the creation of sophisticated humanoids still represents a complex challenge. Even leading companies in the sector, such as Tesla with its Optimus project, are experiencing difficulties in creating robots capable of carrying out complex tasks with the same efficiency as a human being. China, however, is pushing hard to overcome these obstacles: several cities have already implemented strategies to accelerate the development of the sector, such as Hangzhouwhich announced investments in research and production of humanoid robots, and Nanjingwhich has launched a three-year plan to enhance high-quality robotics.

The upcoming Beijing marathon will therefore represent an important testing ground for companies involved in this sector, which will be able to demonstrate the progress made so far and test the capabilities of robots in the field.