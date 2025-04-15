The flag of Denmark is the oldest in Europe and was born from a legend: what Dannebrog means

Flag of Denmark.



There Danish flagknown as Dannebrog (Danish cloth), has one red background with a white cross which extends to the edges, with the vertical arm slightly moved towards the auction side. When we talk about national symbols, few are so steeped in history, myth and pride like this flag. Behind this cross there is a fascinating story made of medieval battles, miraculous skies and military inspirations. In fact, legend has it that it all started in the distant 1219during one Battle in Lyndanissein today’s Estonia. After an extensive combat, the Army of the Danish King Valdemar II He was about to be defeated when he saw one descended from heaven white cross Bright on a red background, a divine sign that redizes strength to its soldiers: the Danes attacked with renewed courage and won. Since then that cross became Divine protection symbol And it was therefore adopted as a flag by Denmark. If the legend speaks of a miracle, however the story also suggests more “earthly” influences: the Dannebrog in fact could be inspired by the Stendardi used by the crusaders or toAncient coat of arms of the Aseatic city of Lubecca.

In any case, the Denmark was the first nation to make his flag a stable and lasting symbolusing it continuously since the Middle Ages. In addition, it should certainly be stressed that the Dannebrog made school: in fact it was the model for All Scandinavian flags. Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland And Fær øer islands they all adopted an asymmetrical cross In their banners, with color variations that reflect different identities, but a common origin. But it is not only the Nordic countries that have aimed on red and whitethese colors, which are often a symbol of sacrifice, courage, purity and truthalso recur in many other European flags.

Austria: three horizontal bands red-white-redinspired, according to legend, to bloody cloak of the Duke Leopoldo V During the siege of Acri in 1191

Latvia: two bands dark red with a thin white strip. In use already in the 10th century, it symbolizes the blood of the fallen and the truth; The flag was suppressed in the Soviet era but was restored in 1990.

Malta: white and red, presents in the canton there Cross of King GiorgioBritish recognition for the courage shown by the Maltese population during the Second World War. The colors date back to Norman liberation by Ruggero I.

Poland: two horizontal bands, white above and red belowcoming from the coat of arms of the Polish-Lituan Union. Officially adopted in 1831, it represents Peace and blood shed for independence.