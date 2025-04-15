The Four Seasons, the new Netflix comedy with Tina Fey and Steve Carell: plot and when it comes out

Are you ready for the arrival of a series that is a love letter, as sincere as it is hilarious, to lasting weddings and friendships of a lifetime? All this is The Four Seasons, the new Netflix Dramedy created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield and inspired by the 1981 film of the same name. Composed of an exceptional cast that sees among the protagonists of the likes of the caliber of Tina Fey and Steve Carell, The Four Seasons is ready to make the audience laugh but also the reasons to keep it Netflix.

The Four Seasons: the plot

While preparing to spend a quiet weekend together, six old friends discover that among them a couple is about to separate, a news that completely upsets the balance of the group made up of Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte), Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani). The series follows these friends through four holidays distributed over a year, observing how this sudden twist influences their dynamics and brings old and new problems to the surface.

The Four Seasons: the cast

The cast of The Four Seasons is composed of Tina Fey, Will Forte, Steve Carell, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani.

The Four Seasons: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41kenrf9htw

The Four Seasons: when it comes out on Netflix

The Four Seasons is released on Netflix on May 1, 2025.

