The function for the privacy of conversations that blocks the export of chats arrives on WhatsApp.

Schools showing the new advanced privacy function in testing on the beta version of WhatsApp. Credit: Wabetainfo.



WhatsApp It is preparing to introduce a novelty that could mark an important turning point in the protection of user privacy: a new option for prevent the export of the chats and the automatic rescue of multimedia content. Currently in the test phase in the beta versions of the app for Android and iOS, this function – called Advanced chat privacy – Allows you to check if the people you interact with you can transfer your conversations outside or automatically save photos and videos you have received. In other words, it will be possible to limit the possibility that entire chat chronologies will be shared or stored on third -party devices, increasing individual control over the dissemination of their data.

Clearly, it is a completely optional option, which can be activated at the level of single conversation (both private and group), and which will also introduce some additional restrictions, such as the deactivation of the assistant Meta Ai in protected chats. Even if it is not an absolute barrier – in fact it will still be possible to forward individual messages – this function represents an important step forward towards a more reserved and protected communication. At the moment it is not known when this function will come to the stable version of WhatsApp.

How the news of WhatsApp works: the Advanced Chat Privacy

The function Advanced chat privacy It was identified in the latest Beta versions (in particular in updating 2.25.10.14 For Android from Paryou of the portal Wabetainfo and apparently it would also be in testing on iOS. This function is designed to offer greater control over one’s conversations. Once activated inside a chat, it will prevent anyone from exporting their entire content, blocking the features that normally allow to create a textual backup or to transfer the chronology to other platforms. In addition, if you receive images or videos from a person who has activated this option, the files will no longer be automatically saved in the gallery of their device. This behavior, already present in the so -called ephemeral messages – that self -destruct after a time of time – will therefore also be extended to “normal” conversations, increasing, at least potentially, confidentiality.

When the function is activated in a group chat, all participants receive a notification that signals the modification of the privacy settings. It is important to know that this option does not act only unilaterally: even if only a participant enables the function, the restrictions apply to the entire conversation. In addition, as a side effect, integration with destination is deactivated, the assistant based on the artificial intelligence of the goal, recently also landed in Europe.

It should be clarified that this new mode is not designed to fully prevent the sharing of content: it will still be You can forward individual messages or make conversations screenshots. In fact, WhatsApp has not foreseen (at least for now) a system to prevent the screen capture. This because, explain the experts of Wabetainfoany restrictions of this type would be easily circumvented using web versions or other external tools, «which makes it difficult to implement an effective restriction without users finding alternative ways to acquire screens».

WhatsApp also experiences an anti-pam function

The function, however, is not the only safety tool currently under development. At the same time, Whatsapp also introduced one spam protection – or the massive and unwanted sending of messages – by unknown accounts. This measure, available in advanced privacy settings, allows you to automatically block contacts that send an anomalous number of messages in a short time, without however preventing the reception of “occasional” communications from unknown numbers. WhatsApp’s intent is therefore clear: to offer users increasingly sophisticated tools to manage their safety, without giving up flexibility of use.