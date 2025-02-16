The future of European agriculture (and that of Ukraine)

Next, the European newsletter Today that every Sunday morning tells you what will happen in the European week to come, edited by Alfonso Bianchi (for comments, suggestions or criticisms write to [email protected]).

At the top of the agenda

Anti tractors plan – The European Union is tired of seeing Brussels invaded by tractors (and also the citizens of the European capital), and for this Wednesday 19 the Commission will present its vision for agriculture and food, the project that lays the foundations for the Management of European agricultural and food policy in the next five years and beyond.

Carrot and carrot – More than the stick and carrot the commission seems to want to use only carrot and satisfy farmers by reducing on the one hand the environmental requirements and bureaucracy, and on the other hand by imposing more severe rules on imports from third countries as regards pesticides e The welfare of animals, thus reducing unfair competition.

Long live direct payments – According to some advances, direct payments will continue to exist, but will be better addressed to those who contribute “actively to food safety and economic profitability of farms” and more in favor of “those who need it most”. The CAP will then be made much more streamlined, but not necessarily green.

More difficult imports – There will then be a hard position on the food trade and more severe standards will be imposed on third countries on pesticides and animal welfare. “The Commission will pursue a greater alignment of the production standards applied to imported products, in particular on pesticides and animal welfare”, reads the text anticipated by Euctiv. Brussels promises to ensure that the most dangerous pesticides prohibited in the EU “cannot return” through imports.

Other hot themes

The future of Ukraine – Europe was caught by surprise by Trump who, with his peace plan in Ukraine negotiated directly with Vladimir Putin, has practically excluded it from the table. In Brussels we work frantically to study a strategy that avoids what Emmanuel Macron has called a “capitulation” to Russia. To discuss the future of the country battered by the war on Monday 17, the President of the Commission von der Leyen receives Keith Kellogg, a USA USA for Ukrainian and Russia, who will also meet the NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte.

Bye bye born? – The United States of Trump have closed to the possibility that Ukraine can ever enter NATO, but the joint analysis training and education center (Jatec) will always be inaugurated in Poland on Monday 17, which had been designed to guarantee interoperability between the ‘Alliance and Kiev regarding deterrence and defense, prevention and management of crises and cooperative security during the adhesion path. The center may have a shorter life than expected.

Final clash in Berlin – Tonight (Sunday 16 February) second and last television duel in Germany between the Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his rival in the elections of February 23, the conservative Friedrich Merz. The polls give the CDU/CSU in the head with 30% and the Social Democrats at 16%. The surveys also speak of a possible 7% possible for Die Linke (the left) and a 14% for the Greens, not enough for a left majority. The AFD would instead be 20%, and therefore theoretically there would be numbers for a government with the CDU, but the citizens would prefer a classic great coalition, with the popular of Merz driving (as in the time of Merkel).

The political crisis in Romania – Romania has been overwhelmed by a serious political crisis, with President Klaus Iohannis who resigned to avoid impeachment. The country has been in chaos since the Constitutional Court canceled the first round of the presidential elections for alleged Russian interference. The vote had seen the surprise success of the right farm and Filorusso Calin Georgescu. The situation will discuss Brussels on Friday 21st the president of the Commission von der Leyen and the premier of Bucharest Marcel Ciolacu.

The management of flows – Tuesday 18 will be in Rome the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, the Austrian Magnus Brunner, who will meet Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and several ministers, including that of the interior Matteo planted. The management of migratory flows will be at the center of discussions in the Italian capital. In the work program for 2025, the Commission promised a “new approach” to accelerate the repatriation of irregular.

European Parliament

European parliamentary week – The European and Polish Parliament organize a conference that brings together European and national deputies to discuss stability, economic coordination and governance in the EU. The meetings, which will take place in Brussels on Monday 17 and Tuesday 18, will be open by the president of the Community Assembly, Roberta Metsola, by the Marshal of the Polish Sejm, the lower chamber of the Parliament of Warsaw, Szymon Hołowia and from that of the Senate Małgorzata Kidawa- Błońska, as well as by the President of the European Council António Costa. (Here the program)

Draghi Superstar – Star of the event will certainly be ‘Super Mario’ Draghi. The former president of the ECB and former premier will hold a Tuesday 18 morning Keynote Speech In the panel on the “improvement of EU competitiveness through the single market, innovation policy, better regulation and quality jobs”.

Parent 1 and parent 2 – Tuesday 18 February, in the Legal Affairs Commission vote on the request for the establishment of a European parenting certificate. The proposal for the regulation aims to protect the fundamental rights of children regardless of the type of family to which it belongs and therefore also those of the same sex couples. The latter still encounter difficulties when it comes to their right to maintenance and succession or school and education, when they move to another Member State.

Socialists in the Middle East – while in the world there is discussion of the Trump plan for the relocation of the Palestinians from Gaza (read ethnic cleaning) exponents of the group of socialists & democrats will go on a mission in Israel, Palestine and Lebanon where they will be today (Sunday 16) to Friday 21 February . The delegation will be led by President Iramxe García and among them there will also be the Italian Lucia Annunziata.

Donohoe in the classroom – The members of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Commission will meet the president of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe on Wednesday 19, in what will be the first meeting in this legislature. The deputies should concentrate their questions about the economic situation of the euro area, on the coordination of economic and tax policies, on the economic and monetary union (EUM) and on the euro as an international and digital currency.

Fight against ‘tourism’ – Online short -term rental platforms have given the tourist sector impulse, but also led to the so -called “tourism” of cities and local communities, with a significant increase in the costs of rents. To discuss the problem on Tuesday 18, the internal market commission will host a public audience entitled “Housing rentals in the internal market and consumer protection” (here the program).

Priority of the Polish presidency – Polish ministers will continue to present their priorities to the commissions of Parliament, this time in those development, foreign affairs, economic and monetary affairs, industry, regional development and public health.

Young people and Europe – on Monday 17 Parliament publishes a Eurobarometer investigation over young people aged between 16 and 30 to understand what EU’s political priorities should be for them, what they think of the use of the media for political and social issues, and evaluate The level of exposure perceived to disinformation.

EU Council

Bulgaria around the euro – meeting at 21 of the Eurogroup on Monday 17, with the Bulgarian minister of Finance Tenenuzhka Petkova who will participate in the meeting. Last month Bulgaria managed with difficulty to form a coalition government led by Gerb conservatories, after keeping seven elections in four years. Sofia obtained full adhesion to the Schengen area on January 1st, and now also aims at entry into the euro area starting from 2026, but has yet to prove that it can ensure economic stability.

The compass of competitiveness – Tuesday 18 will instead be the turn of the ECOFIN with the commission that will present to the 27 ministers of the economy and finances its plan that promises “unprecedented” simplifications for companies that will lead to “savings up to 37 billion” during the legislature. The Council also intends to approve its guidelines for the EU’s annual budget for 2026.

The shadow of the duties – very likely that the issue of 25% duties threatened by Trump is inserted in the discussion. “There will be a very initial exchange of views, an evaluation of the state of affairs,” explained a European official, remembering that the trade and duties are the competence of the Foreign Affairs Council. “In any case, Europe is preparing, but we respond to actions not to the declarations,” he added.

Hybrid threats and defense – How to defend themselves from the hybrid threats will be discussed at the informal meeting of the General Affairs Council in Warsaw on Monday 17 and Tuesday 18. The representatives of the candidate countries and potential candidates will also participate in the discussion. An exchange of opinions on the strengthening of the readiness and military and civil preparation of Europe will then follow, on the basis of the recent report presented by the former president of Finland, Sauli Niinistö.

Other events

Mediterranean Parliament – From Wednesday 19 to Friday 21 in Rome, the 19th parliamentary assembly of the Mediterranean will be held. The APM is an international organization that brings together 34 parliaments members of the Euromediterranean and Gulf regions, a dialogue and cooperation platform for the countries of the region.