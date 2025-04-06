The future of European artificial intelligence

Next, the European newsletter Today that every Sunday morning tells you what will happen in the European week to come, edited by Alfonso Bianchi (for comments, suggestions or criticisms write to [email protected]).

At the top of the agenda

Fly the IA – The Commission will present on Wednesday 9th on Wednesday 9To the continent action planan action plan to stimulate the development and use of artificial intelligence tools by European companies. The plan, which will be presented by the vice -president Henna Virkkunen, will consist of five pillars that will focus on infrastructure, data access, cloud, talents, skills and simplification.

Simplify the rules – In the last legislature, the EU has definitively approved the ACT, the first law in the world on artificial intelligence, a set of rules that regulate these tools based on the risk they represent for society. These rules will apply fully only in 2027, but the Commission is trying to simplify the existing rules to avoid future problems.

Invest – At the beginning of this year, Brussels announced that it will mobilize 200 billion euros for investments in the AI. Of these, 20 billion euros will be intended for the GigaFabbrician which, according to the Commission, are necessary to allow the “collaborative development” of the most complex IA models.

US pressure – EU’s efforts to enforce its rules for Big Tech, however, are endangered by the heavy criticism by the new US administration led by Donald Trump. Vice -president JD Vance warned by what he called “excessive regulation” of the AI ​​on the occasion of the Action Summit held in Paris in February, and Munich even criticized the lack of freedom of speech that would be in the old continent.

Other hot themes

The reassuring – Thursday 10 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels the ministers of the defense of the countries of the “coalition of the willing”, the group of nations ready to field what has been called a “reassurance force”, a military mission in Ukraine in case of ceased with Russia, which should act as a deterrent to new invasions, will meet. Volodymyr Zelensky met the military leaders of France and the United Kingdom on Friday in Kiev and claimed that an agreement on the contingent could be reached within a month.

Contacting people – The next day, on Friday 11, always in the NATO headquarters in Brussels in Brussels, on the other hand, the meeting of the contact group on defense in Ukraine, the group that has so far coordinated the military support of the allies in Kiev, and whose guidance from the election of Trump has been abandoned by the USA and has now passed in the hands of the United Kingdom and Germany so far, has so far been abandoned, Germany

The associates – On Wednesday 9, the tenth meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council will always be held in Brussels. At the center of the meeting not only military issues, but above all bilateral cooperation: from the implementation of the association of association to reconstruction and reforms in Ukraine, to the EU’s financial support, in view of a future adhesion of Kiev to the blockade. To preside over the meeting will be the Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, while the high representative Kaja Kallas will guide the EU.

The response to Trump’s duties – Trump shocked the world with the announcement of carpet duties that have not spared even the Heard and McDonald Islands, remote islands of the Antarctic inhabited only by penguins. On Monday 7, the ministers responsible for the trade will meet in Luxembourg to discuss the countermeasures to be put in place. The commission is studying a plan of against rates even if there are those who, like France, ask for even stronger actions and have made an appeal to stop investments in the USA. Washington duties at Europe will come into force on Wednesday 9.

The fate of the Italia-Albania protocol -Thursday 10 will arrive the conclusions of the lawyer General on appeals against the Italy-Albania protocol, the pact drawn up by Giorgia Meloni to transfer migrants saved to the sea to the Balkan country. The plan was blocked in the courts for issues related to the definitions of safe countries. The conclusions of the lawyer General are not a sentence, but usually sell then followed by the judges in their judgment. The fate of the premier project depends on their final decision.

Greenland disputes – Greenland was used to living a serene life away from the attention of the world, while now it is at the center of a clash between the United States and Denmark that so far it would seem impossible. With Trump who continues to insist that the island will be his, and the Danish premier claims that he will never happen, the new Parliament of the autonomous territory will meet for the first time on Monday 7 in Nuuk. Four parties out of five of the assembly joined an unusual coalition to show compactness in the face of the threats of Washington.

The LE PEN EARTHAINS IN FRANCE – Six days after Marine Le Pen’s condemnation, the Rassemblement National will take to the streets today (Sunday 6 April) in Paris under the slogan “Let’s save democracy”. The party leader was sentenced at first instance to four years of imprisonment and five years of ineligibility for embezzlement of public funds. The left of La France Insoumise and the ecologists have simultaneously called an event against the far right.

The first British king in Montecitorio – King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Queen Camilla will be in Italy from 7 to 10 April. The monarch on Wednesday 9 will speak to a joint session of the Italian Parliament, becoming the first British sovereign in history to do so. The first part of the visit will instead focus on the Vatican and the Jubilee. A meeting with the Pope is also planned, even if the event will also depend on the health conditions of the Bishop of Rome.

The Shoah and Israel – Today, (Sunday 6) the commemorative ceremony for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camp of Buchenwald is scheduled in Germany. Israeli officials criticized the fact that the German-Israeli philosopher Omri Boehm, grandson of a survivor at the Shoah and critic of the government of Tel Aviv, was invited to the event. The theme in Germany is very hot, with Berlin considering the existence of Israel ‘Raiori of State’, and this makes it difficult to tolerate criticism of the country.

Roma and Europe – April 8 is the International Roma day. In Brusxelle there are several days of events dedicated to the largest ethnic minority in Europe for the occasion. The main purpose of Roma Week 2025 is to strengthen the inclusion of the Roma within the EU’s political framework and face the challenges that the Roma, Sinti and Traveler communities face in a constantly evolving Europe.

EU Council

The weight of flexibility – Friday 11 in Luxembourg will be held the meeting of the Eurogroup which I will have the task of monitoring “cheap and financial developments carefully”, asked the twenty -seven in the last European Council. A normal task for the body, but which now takes on a different meaning since the construction site of the great flexibility on the expenditure for the defense has opened, intended to let the public debt rise. Under the slow countries such as France and Italy that have few maneuver margins.

Defense funds – And of defense funds will speak on Friday 11 and Saturday 12 the EU finance ministers who will meet in Wrocław, Poland, for informal Ecofin. At the center of the meeting there will be the issue of funding of European rearmament, with a balance sheet of the works started at the beginning of the Polish presidency. The financial markets are also on the agenda, together with the governors of the central banks, and the current geopolitical situation.

EU Parliament

Paragon case – The Civil Liberty Commission will discuss Tuesday 8 of the Paragon Scandal, the spyware used to intercept journalists and activists through a WhatsApp vulnerability. During the discussion, representatives of the Commission and the Company will speak, as well as those who were targeted by the spyware, including Don Mattia Ferrari, the on -board chaplain of Mediterranea Saving Humans.

EU-US relationships – At a time when relations between the USA and Europe are at historic lows, a delegations of the European deputies will go to Washington DC to meet their homologations at the United States congress. During the visit, which will take place from Wednesday 9 to Friday 11, crucial themes will be discussed, such as the situation in Ukraine and its impact on transatlantic relationships, EU-US trade and relationships with China.

Risks from foreign investments – Tuesday 8 The International Commerce Commission will vote on a proposal to enhance the screening system of foreign direct investments (FDI) in the EU, in order to identify and mitigate potential risks for the safety of the Union. Among the problems treated, access to sensitive information, the supply of critical materials and control over crucial technologies such as artificial intelligence will be included. In 2024, non -EU investors owned over 35% of European assets.

Refatters of migrants – On Monday 7 April the Civil Liberty Commission will start a debate with the Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, Brunner, on the changes proposed to EU legislation on the repatriation of people without a legal right to stay in Europe. The Commission has opened to the possibility of sending migrants subject to expulsion orders in centers in third countries, waiting for them to be repatriated in their country of origin.

Ukraine and energy – Wednesday 9 April the Industry Commission, Research and Energy will meet with the Commission for Energy, Housing and Municipal Services of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to discuss the state of the Ukrainian energy sector after three years of war. The focus will be on the reconstruction and recovery of the country’s energy infrastructures.Enlargement – Wednesday 9 the Foreign Affairs Commission will evaluate the reforms made by Kosovo and Serbia in their path towards adhesion to the EU, and will also discuss relations between the EU and Turkey, a country candidate for accession, but whose path has been frozen for years.

Water resilience – Tuesday 8 the deputies of the Environment Commission, climate and food safety will adopt the preliminary recommendations for the future European strategy for water resilience, which includes issues such as water efficiency, the mitigation of pollution, adaptation to climate change, financing, digitization and innovation, and cross -border cooperation.

Safety in the AI ​​era – Tuesday 8 April 2025, the MEPs of Fdi Francesco Torselli and Elena Donazzan will host a round table to deepen the challenges and opportunities related to the use of artificial intelligence in the context of digital tests to be used in the processes. In the event, organized in collaboration with Amped Software, an Italian company specialized in the forensic analysis of images and videos, we will discuss how to guarantee security and justice in a world led by the AI. (info here)

Socialism and enlargement – On Monday, the group of socialists and democrats will kick off a new cooperation path with the progressive forces of the ten countries candidate at the entrance to the EU, relaunching their top program for enlargement, the Willy Brandt Program. In the next four years, the initiative aims to strengthen support for European enlargement and the role of progressive forces and civil society in the candidate countries. The relaunch will be marked by a high -level conference. (here the program)