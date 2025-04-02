The gardener: the new Spanish thriller of Netflix, the plot and when it comes out

A new Spanish thriller series is about to arrive on Netflix starring a well -known face of elite, Álvaro Rico. He is titled the gardener and tells an engaging high voltage story where a boy and his mother, behind the work in the family nursery, hide a double identity of Sicari. If you are already intrigued by this new Netflix series, we enter more detail to discover everything that awaits us from this new thriller.

The gardener: the plot

The gardener tells the story of Elmer and his mother, the oppressive China Jurado, owner of a nursery that serves as a coverage for another successful business: the engagement of Sicari. Killing is easy for Elmer, because because of an accident he feels no emotion, but when he prepares the murder of the fascinating teacher of asylum violet, he falls in love with her. Elmer must therefore learn to love while the mother does everything possible to get out of Violeta.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

The gardener: the cast

The cast of the series is composed of Álvaro Rico in the role of the protagonist, Elmer, Cecilia Suárez who plays China Jurado and Catalina Sopelana in the guise of Violeta.

The gardener: when it comes out on Netflix

The gardener is released on Netflix on April 11, 2025.

The best Spanish series of Netflix

The gardener: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8zorowdxdy