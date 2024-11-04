The Genoa flood of 2011, the disaster that 13 years ago caused 6 victims in Liguria

Credit: Upper Apennines District Basin Authority.



In the early hours of November 4, 2011the city of Genoa she was hit by one violent flood in which, unfortunately, they lost their lives 6 people. The event was caused by an intense storm (in some areas of Genoa and the province it also fell 400 mm of rain in a few hours) which caused various waterways to flood, including the Bisagno and the Rio Fereggianoin addition to the floods of three streams (Sturla, Entella, Scrivia). This invaded the streets of the city, overwhelming vehicles, people and buildings – thus causing an enormous amount of damage not only from a human but also an economic point of view. The event contributed to once again raising the issue of grave of watercourses, that is, rivers and streams that are transformed into underground channels to then be covered by roads and buildings.

Going into more detail, the event was caused by a storm system and, more precisely, of a low pressure area coming from the Atlantic which affected Europe from the first week of November until the middle of the following week. In this period of time, very significant quantities of rain were recorded: we are talking about peaks of up to 180 mm in one hour and of 400 mm in 12 hours. This, unfortunately, put them in serious difficulty graves of the waterways present in Genoa. Specifically, the waters of Rio Fereggiano, of Bisagno Torrent and of Sturla torrent they overflowed at the mouth of the tomb, reaching the city and causing an enormous amount of damage. This is also demonstrated by the fact that, after the first twenty-four hours, more than 300 interventions of the Fire Brigade.

As also recalled by the Northern Apennines District Basin Authority, this is not the first major flood to hit the Ligurian capital: Genoa was also hit in the past in 1970, during the various events of the 1990s, up to those of 2011 and 2014.