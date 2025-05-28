The Gentlemen 2: Benedetta Porcaroli, Michele Morrone and Sergio Castellitto enter the cast Benedetta Porcaroli

The Gentlemen is about to return and in great style. The gangster series directed by Guy Ritchie who mixes the action to the Dark Comedy, in fact, has in store for its second chapter many new features including a cast with many Italian faces. In fact, the Italian Benedetta Porcaroli, Michele Morrone and Sergio Castellitto join the team of The Gentlemen 2.

Serial adaptation of the 2019 film of the same name by Guy Ritchie who returns once again as director of this story, The Gentlemen 2 aims to make people laugh and entertain with a story of noble titles, struggles of power and money (dirty) just like the season that preceded it. But what do we know, to date, on the continuous of The Gentlemen? Here are the latest news.

The Gentlemen: the review

The Gentlemen 2: the plot

A year has passed since Eddie and Susie have united forces to work together in the criminal empire of Bobby abroad. As they try to expand their business, the decisions that Bobby is making seems to be increasingly senseless. Now Eddie and Susie must decide whether to act or risk losing everything, but unbridled ambition never ends well.

The Gentlemen 2: all the news of the cast

Filming is officially underway in the United Kingdom for the new season of Guy Ritchie’s success series, The Gentlemen. To the complete list of the cast, announced today, there are also three Italian names: Benedetta Porcaroli, Michele Morrone and Sergio Castellitto.

The return of The Gentlemen was announced last year, with the confirmation that Theo James (The Monkey, The White Lotus), Kaya Scodeloario (Senna, Crawl) and Daniel Ings (I Hate Surzie, The Crown) will resume their roles. The new season will also see the return of Ray Winstone (Sexy Beast, Nil by Mouth), Joely Richardson (Ballad of Renegade in the, One Day), Vinnie Jones (Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch), Jasmine Blackborrow (Legends, Marie Antoinette), Michael Vu (SUMOTHERHOOD, IN THE GREY), HARRY Goodwins (One Spoon of Chocolate, Sunset Drive), Ruby Sear, Pearce Quigley (The Detectorist, Showrial) and Giancarlo Esposito (The Residence, Captain America: Brave New World).

In the cast also Hugh Bonneville (I Came by, The Agency), Benjamin Clementine (dunes, blitz), Amra Mallassi (dunes: part two, hijack), Tyler Conti (Tell Me Everything, Safe) and Maya Jama.

The Gentlemen 2 When he comes out on Netflix

The Gentlemen 2 could be released in 2026.

The Gentlemen 2: the video announcement