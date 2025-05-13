The Gilded Age 3 on Sky and Now: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

The series of the American golden age returns, signed by Sir Julian Fellowes, creator of Downton Abbey. Sky announces the third season of The Gilded Agethe period drama Hbo and Sky Exclusive appointed to the Emmy. Eight episodes in costume in the United States and in the New York of the Finish of the nineteenth century. Here is the trailer, the advances on the plot, the cast, the production, the release date and everything you need to know.

The Gilded Age 3, the trailer









Spot





The Gilded Age 3, the advances on the plot

The age of American gold was a period of great economic and social changes, in which enormous empires were built, but in which no victory came without sacrifices, the synopsis recites. The old guard came out weakened by the War of the Opera, and now established in the most exclusive lounges, the Russell are ready to take their place at the helm of the company. Bertha aims at a prize that would eleve the family at unimaginable levels, while George risks everything in a company that could revolutionize the railway industry, provided that it does not ruin it before. On the other side of the road, the Brook family is thrown into the chaos when Agnes refuses to accept the new position of Ada as a landlady. Peggy meets a fascinating Newport doctor, but his family is not very enthusiastic about the young woman’s career. While all New York hurries towards the future, the ambitions of the protagonists could go to the detriment of what they have most dear.

The Gilded Age 3, the cast

The series boasts a stellar cast that includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritons, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, Lisagay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O’hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever. With Bill Camp and Phylician Rashad.

The Gilded Age 3, production

The series is created, written and produced by Julian Fellowes; Executive producers, in addition to Fellowes, also Gareth Neame and David Crockett; Director and executive manufacturer Michael Engler; Executive manufacturer Bob Greenblatt; Screen player and executive producer Sonja Warfield; Director and executive manufacturer SALLI Richardson-Whitfield. The Gilded Age It is an HBO and Universal Television co-production, Division of Universal Studio Group.

The Gilded Age 3, when he comes out on Sky and Now

The third season of The Gilded Age It debuts on Sky and Now on June 23, 2025 simultaneously with the United States.