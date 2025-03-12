The gladiator 2 in streaming: when and where to see it

From cinema to streaming. Paramount+ announces The gladiator 2the sequel to the film with Russell Crowe signed by the legendary director Ridley Scott, written by David Scarpa and with the script based on characters created by David Franzoni who has earned over 455 million dollars at the box office. Here is everything you need to know.

The gladiator 2, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fr6c_qvqrao

The gladiator 2, the cast

The cast of the film is stellar and counts, among others, Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington.

The gladiator 2, the advances on the plot

The film, says the synopsis, continues the epic saga of power, intrigue and revenge set in ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the venerated Massimo hero at the hands of his uncle, Lucius is forced to entered the Colosseum after his house has been conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now guide Rome with the iron fist. With anger in the heart and the future of the empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor and return the glory of Rome to his people.

The gladiator 2, when he comes out in streaming

The film Il gladiatore 2 is available in streaming on Paramount+ starting from 11 May 2025.