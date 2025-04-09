The “Good American Family” series will become your new obsession





Disney+ decided to release a bomb with Good American Family, the new series dedicated to the shocking true story of Natalia Grace, a girl with a rare form of dwarfism who, after being adopted by an American couple, was accused of having lied on her true age playing the role of “child” despite being a adult.

It comes out on April 9 on Disney+ with the first 5 episodes available at the launch, followed by an episode per week until April 30 and sees the protagonists Ellen Pompeo in the first important role after that of Meredith Gray in Grey’s Anatomy together with Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) and Imogen Reid who debuts as an actress in the very difficult role of Natalia Grace leaving everyone literally skill.

Keep ready because Good American Family is a gem and is ready to become your new serial obsession. Why? Now we explain it to you.

Good American Family: the plot in short

Good American Family is a dramatic series inspired by a true story, that of Natalia Grace, a dwarf girl who after being adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett, an American family with already three biological children, one of whom has been an autistic, was accused of having lied on her true age and of being a 22 year Natalia, what seemed to be a menstrual cycle kept hidden, different threats of death and violent behavior, Natalia has been declared adult and sociopathic and her modified age on her documents after an official request from Barnett.

Thus, Kristine and Michael after the nightmare of having kept her at home, decided to send her to live alone in an apartment and move to Canada with the other three children. The nightmare seemed finished until Natalia is noticed by a woman who takes her home with her and decides to help her, managing to try that, in reality, she is not an adult but a girl and that when she was left alone by the Barnett she had, in fact, only 8 years. The two, for this, have been accused of abandonment of minor.

A spectacular series that will keep you glued to the screen

Good American Family is a surprising series that we can define, without doubt, one of the most beautiful titles seen so far in 2025. Beyond the incredible true story that tells, which has such a power as to absorb the viewer and overwhelm him in the round, what affects more than this series is the fact that it is able to bring into doubt the concept of truth, continually.

The story of Natalia Grace, in fact, is told by different perspectives and every time the lens through which we see reality changes, also changes our idea of ​​what is true and what is false. And the upheavals that produces this continuous change of vision of things are incredible.

What manages to do with great refinement Good American Family is to demonstrate how manipulable the truth is and tied, sometimes, only to a question of points of view with a story that explores piscology and human relationships with great depth and realism.

With a very powerful script, a refined direction and an exceptional cast, which manages to give impressive performances, this series proves to be a pearl in the contemporary serial world. Noteworthy, then, are the interpretations of the talented IMOGEN REID grappling with her first role as an actress to Mark Duplass and an extraordinary Ellen Pompeo in an unpublished role that shows all her skill as an actress and who, perhaps, will be able to detach her from that eternal label of “Meredith Gray” that the actress brings on it for twenty years.

Good American Family is a series that leaves its mark, which enters, insinuates undergoes and gives an without comparison show. Don’t make the mistake of forgive it.

VOTE: 8.5

