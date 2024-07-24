The Handmaid’s Tale 6: Josh Charles Joins the Cast, First Previews and When It Comes Out

Interesting news is arriving about the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale including an unexpected addition to the cast. But let’s take one step at a time. It was November 9, 2022 in the United States and November 10 in Italy when the final episode of chapter 5 of The Handmai’s Tale was broadcast, the dystopian series based on the novel by Margaret Atwood. An intense episode, full of twists and a prelude to an unforgettable series finale. The Handmaid’s Tale, in fact, will end with the sixth and final season that will put an end to one of the most beautiful TV series of all time even without its historic creator, Bruce Miller who left the production of the series to dedicate himself to the spin-off The Testaments. But what do we know, to date, about The Handmaid’s Tale 6? When will the finale of this series that has been able to adapt, to perfection, a far-sighted and futuristic novel from the 80s be released? Let’s find out together.

How The Handmaid’s Tale 5 ended

The Handmaid’s Tale 6: Josh Charles joins the cast

Actor Josh Charles, known to audiences for playing the character of Will Gardner on The Good Wife but also for his recent roles in the film Mother’s Instinct and the series The Veil, joins the regular cast of the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale where he will play an as yet unknown character.

Elisabeth Moss on The Handmaid’s Tale 6: “It’s Going to Be a Fierce, Savage Finale”

The announcement for the renewal of The Handmaid’s Tale with a sixth and final season was made even before the debut of the fifth chapter, so the project has been in the planning stage for a long time. Too bad, however, that Covid first and then the strike of writers and actors in the United States delayed the production of the series. Today, however, we have new information on the grand finale of the series directly from its protagonist, Elisabeth Moss who has spoiled that the last season of The Handmaid’s Tale will be “ferocious and wild” and will have all the emotional tension typical of the series but also of any final season. According to the actress, these new episodes will be surprising and impressive until the end and the goal is to create a beautiful finale that can please the many fans of the show. Production of the series will start this summer.

Elisabeth Moss to direct four episodes

The show’s protagonist will be not only an actress but also a director in the grand finale of The Handmaid’s Tale, getting behind the camera in the first two episodes of chapter six and the last two. It’s not the first time that Moss has experimented with directing, in fact, in seasons 4 and 5, she had directed three episodes.

The Handmaid’s Tale 5 Review, Episode by Episode

The Handmaid’s Tale 6: Who’s in the Cast?

As for the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale 6 Most of the main actors are expected to return except for Joseph Fiennes, whose character was killed off in the show’s last season.

– Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

– Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

– Madeline Brewer as Janine

– Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

– OT Fagbenle as Luke

– Max Minghella as Nick

– Samira Wiley as Moira

– Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence

– Amanda Brugel as Rita

Unfortunately there is one character that will not return and that is Emily, played by Alexis Bledel who has decided to leave The Handmaid’s Tale and not return for its finale.

The Handmaid’s Tale 6: the plot (potential)

(SPOILER ALERT!)

But what should we expect from the plot of The Handmaid’s Tale 6? Almost certainly an alliance between two characters who have been enemies so far but who could become allies: June and Serena who in the finale of The Handmaid’s Tale 5 meet on the same train, both with their daughters, fleeing from Canada to Hawaii. The final season of the series will shine a spotlight on these two women, two mothers on the run with their children and two people who will be forced to unite to give their children a better future. It will be very nice to see the new dynamics between Serena and June and how the roles they have had in the series will be reversed allowing both of them to mature as characters. Another element that will be focused on will be the relationship between Nick and June which will be explored in depth, as well as the fate of a very interesting character with that of Janine, still in Gilead but ready to rebel from within. And Aunt Lydia? Will she change her mind about this government of female exploitation or not? Something tells us she will.

One thing is certain, though: The Handmaid’s Tale finale will follow the creators’ ideas and not the dynamics imposed by business. Bruce Miller promised fans.

Additionally, Elisabeth Moss recently told Elle that in this new season of the series “June will figure out who she is and who she will be for the rest of her life.”

“The fight is not just about one individual, it’s much broader. And I think she’s reaching a point in season five where she realizes that. Season six is ​​really about that, and then all the characters figuring out where they stand and what their next move is,” Moss said.

The Handmaid’s Tale 6: When it comes out and where to watch it in streaming

The Handmaid’s Tale 6 is expected to be released between late 2024 and 2025. The series will debut in the United States on Hulu and in Italy on TimVision.