The Handmaid’s Tale 6: The summary of the ending (who dies, who survives, what happens to Gilead)

Eight years from the debut of the first season in April 2017, The Handmaid’s Tale comes to its end with the release of the last episode of the sixth season entitled “The Handmaid’s Tale”. Behind and in front of the camera could only be there, the great protagonist of this iconic series, Elisabeth Moss who gave us a truly exemplary ending, despite not everything, in the final, he went as he hoped. But what happened? Which character died? Who survived and what was Gilead’s fate? Here is the explanation of the final of The Handmaid’s Tale 6, but if you have not yet seen the episode, do not continue in reading.

The Handmaid’s Tale made history from the beginning to the end

The Handmaid’s Tale 6: how the series ends

(Attention spoiler!)

Let’s start with the penultimate episode where we saw two of the main characters of the series being brutally killed, one in a heroic way, the other, in a vile way. In episode number nine of The Handmaid’s Tale, in fact, we had to say goodbye to Joseph Lawrence who immolated himself to save the world and destroy Gilead bringing aboard a plane that housed all the worst commissioners. Among these, however, there was also Nick who died without or seeing himself or seeing his June one last time.

Serena was crucial for the killing of the commanders because she revealed their position. So Boston was freed, Gilead was unable to survive without leaders and life has returned to normal. In the last episode of the series we see June who chooses to go back to fighting where Gilead is still rooted, serene who has to start a new life from scratch with her little one but is forgiven by June so it is a good start. Janine who is Salve and manages to return with her little girl Charlotte and Luke who becomes part of the resistance and will continue her life away from June, now too different and united only by the objective of saving Hannah.

In addition, to great surprise, there is the return of Alexis Bledel in the role of Emily that the creators of the series managed to hide perfectly. And then there is Hannah who, unfortunately, has not yet been found.

The final scene, of a unique beauty, sees June to return to the now destroyed house of Fred and Serena, where it was offered, go to her room and start telling her story to a recorder, to transform it into a book and not forget it. Thus, with the first words of the novel and the first season of the series, The Handmaid’s Tale ends.

