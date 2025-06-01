The Handmaid’s Tale made history from the beginning to the end





We have been able to be patient years and years for each new season, weeks for each new episode and almost a decade for its ending. But it was worth it. Always.

Each scene, every shot on the face of Elisabeth Moss, every implication of unexpected plot, every dialogue and even the brutality of its plot has always been able to repay the patience and trust of the spectators in a series that made history from start to finish.

The Handmaid’s Tale wrote his ending with an exemplary episode aired on May 27, 2025 on Hulu and Timvision and direct, perfectly, from the same protagonist of the series. An intense, profound, refined ending, mirror of the size of a title that has always shown that quality, in a story, is worth much more than any fashion of the moment or narrative makeup.

And this is how eight years after the very first episode that introduced us to the world of Gilead, June Osborne looked at us in the face for the last time, reminded us of the importance of freedom, rebellion and forgiveness and that vivid look, which once again threw the screen, we will remember him forever.

But now we have to greet The Handmaid’s Tale, learning to live without his expectation, without waiting for Gilead’s destruction, the new act of june rebellion, a nod of kindness from Serena, a change of aunt Lydia and that Nick decides to really be a better man. We must learn to live without the tension that Janine may not make it and never see her daughter grow, that Lawrence gives in to the lust of power and that the Republic of Gilead can last forever.

To say goodbye to a series that has been able to have such a strong impact on the society and the hearts of people is never easy, especially if this series is called The Handmaid’s Tale, it is taken from one of the most revolutionary novels of modern literature, features one of the best actresses of the international serial panorama and has no equal in terms of the quality of storytelling, direction, interpretation, expressive power.

But as the grand finale of this series teaches us, which has not disappointed our expectations at all, reality can approach how we would like it but it is not said that it fulfills all our desires. But, despite this, we must continue to appreciate it and live it to the fullest.

Now we have to take note of the end, accept that beautiful things are beautiful because sooner or later they end and that the memory of The Handmaid’s will remain indelible in all those who have loved this series in every wonderful shade of color.

All the stories end but not for this one must stop following them, looking at them, reading them, passionate about, getting excited with them. And even if now we will have to learn to live without The Handmaid’s Such, we will do it with the richest heart, the most courageous soul, the most conscious head.

And when an art form manages to do all this, he fulfills his greatest task, that of being able to change people’s lives. The Handmaid’s Have has made him, in every season, in every episode, in every extraordinary scene.

And we, from our little one, can only thank you and thank that incredible talent of Elisabeth Moss for giving ourselves so much to us and art.

