The hot background on De Martino, Chanel graduated (and Totti’s reaction) and the other gossip to read on the weekend





Dear readers and dear readers, welcome. May also has come to an end and many have long dreaming of the blue of the sea, the heat of the sun and the brackish on the skin.

Meanwhile, to cheer this weekend at the turn of two months, here is our weekly column with a high rate of gossip: “Facts”. And in these days, several events have succeeded. So, happy reading, my dear gossip addicted.

Stefano De Martino – The Untouchable

Success brings with it chatter. Nothing new, all already written. For months he ended up in the eye of the cyclone Stefano De Martino, but in these days there has been a lot of talk about him. First for the kiss – on the cheek – that Mahmood gave him to his concert and then for some statements issued by his friend, a historical professional dancer of Amici, Marcello Sacchetta and the Gossip expert Alessandro Rosica.

“If my mobile phone could speak …”, Sacchetta said to the time good, referring to the long friendship with Stefano. A few days earlier, he had launched the podcast “In Camerino” and the first guest was De Martino. “It was difficult to interview him, just because they were all things I already knew. Obviously we could not say certain things, some anecdotes. We lived so many moments, many nudities together”, so Marcello continued.

Words that have had an unexpected echo. Rosica took the opportunity to relaunch: “Marcello says many Baggianate lately, but this story is true. Stefano at the beginning of his career would have had relationships several times with other men. I don’t know if he was with Marcello, but with other quite powerful men, well yes”. He then added on Instagram: “Now you understood why it was untouchable then, and why it is untouchable today. What matters, it is that to date it has really become a great professional, respectful and loyal. We will judge it from today, enough with the past”. Finally, he revealed: “Stefano is currently single and has fun with 3 girls, two strangers and Angela Nasti”.

Stefano chose the strategy of silence, also because a denial is a news given twice.

Chiara Ferragni Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

In Chiara Ferragni, however, the denials like. For days there has been talk of an alleged flirtation between her and the actor and comedian Cristiano Caccamo. There was talk of secret meetings in his house in Rome, of a attendance that would have been going on for about a year. In short, he said herself and fantasized the same. Chiara, however, wanted to put a point to the matter, perhaps also for what was there with Giovanni Tronchetti Provera. The two have recently broke up, but the attendance went on for months and perhaps also for ‘respect’ he decided to break the silence. And how did he do it? Sharing a Tiktok in which he ironizes that a different flirtation is given every week. How much creativity!

Barbara D’Urso, the new life at 66 years old

Nobody can ever deny how much Barbara D’Urso was a tireless worker. Leaving aside the personal judgments, on Canale 5 it was omnipresent: afternoon, evening, early evening. Also on Sunday. Then, two years ago, suddenly, everything stops. After fifty years of television, of which sixteen in Mediaset.

His place was taken by Myrta Merlino (but his afternoon 5 would come to the terminus, to find out more go to “The Gossippini”), and at the official expiry of the contract they arrived at the home “Two trucks full of stuff”. Something decided to keep, like the puppets and many of the viewers of the viewers. “The rest, clothes, shoes, the Barbie Barbara d’Urso (etc …) I sell them. I organize a charity sale in favor of the Arimo social cooperative”.

In those boxes, he revealed in an intimate interview a Seventhe magazine of Corriere della Serathere was his life: “Since I also kept childhood memories, like the photos of my mother and father on the wedding day”. He spoke a lot about his mother, a mourning he never passed. “Not having faced that loss by contrast has taught me not to remove pain. The pain must be crossed. So here I am.”

By now, he has been far from TV for two years and with extreme honesty he said he had to learn to do what for sixteen years others did for her: make -up, settle her hair, choose what to wear.

These are the words of a wounded professional, of a woman who at 66 had to reconstruct and deal with false friends. In his words (with due changes) many can recognize themselves. Except that, being Barbara D’Urso, they make a sensation.

Gossippini

Tumult in Mediaset

Myrta Merlin away from afternoon 5: this succulent indiscretion comes from Dagospia. Meanwhile, Pier Silvio Berlusconi would have long been looking for one or a substitute and would be looking at La7, but at the moment he would only be receiving “no”.

Chanel Totti Graduated

After the maxi parties for his 18 years, the time has come for Chanel Totti to greet the school. On Friday 30 May, Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti’s second son has graduated and can finally say goodbye to textbooks. In recent years, especially in the last, many have doubted that he really frequented the very expensive St. Stephen’s School in the heart of Rome. Thanks to his stories on Instagram, which told anything but a student routine. Still, the diploma tells another story. Totti’s comment on his daughter’s post is significant: “Now it snows”. Every interpretation to you!

Silvia Salis who climb!

A wall of curious has tied around the new mayor of Genoa, Silvia Salis. Everyone is interested in his history, in the past in sport and also to the husband director Fausto Brizzi. Just him, in an interview with Repubblica, spoke of how their lives will take place now that Silvia has such an important institutional role: “I have never been jealous. In our house matriarchy is in force. Silvia will also be more sedentary, I will sell my home in Rome, I will do more smart working and Eugenio’s dad”. The anti-feminists scream are already in the background: “Vade retro, Satan” (even if this should not annoy anyone, being justice and fairness).

The hunchback

Giulia De Lellis will soon become a mother. After the first months in which he had preferred to keep the news for himself, he now started sharing stories and posts on social media in which he speaks openly about pregnancy. And precisely in this phase of his life, he decided to launch a new podcast entirely dedicated to the world of childhood: The Picologists, a title that blends the words “little” and “psychologists”.

The format recalls Paolo Ruffini’s babysitter, and even before those who have stuck Peter Pan by Paolo Bonolis: the idea is to tell the world of adults through the eyes of children. Although the concept is not new, the spontaneity of the children makes it very mainstream.

Some users on social media have accused the influencer of “monetizing pregnancy”, exploiting his condition as future mother to generate content. Others stressed that the idea is not original. Giulia, however, did not remain silent. On X we find his comment on a user who wrote to her: “Giulia De Lellis launches Picologists: turnover before childbirth is the real talent”. “We self -financed him and alas 0 sponsor. But if you want to be the first ‘The Picologists’ he says yes! I think he was wrong … PS: I was invoicing before pregnancy, I would never have done a child differently,” he said the influencer and entrepreneur.