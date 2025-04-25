The hypocrisy of the VIPs at the death of the Pope, the ‘unconscious’ luxury of Gregoraci and the other gossip to be read on the weekend





Dear readers and dear readers, this was a particular week for Italy, the Vatican and for all Catholics. On the Monday of the Angel and after 12 years of pontificate Pope Francis passed away. The Holy Father had been hospitalized at the Gemelli Polyclinic one month, his total recovery was almost impossible, but nobody expected his trapasso.

Bergoglio’s death took place in the jubilee year, inaugurated by the same on December 24th. The only precedent dates back to the 1700s, when two different popes were opened and closed: Innocenzo XII and Clemente XI.

You will also read the Holy Father in our weekly column, “made them”. Happy reading.

The death of Pope Francis, the memories (the photos) and the controversies

The news of the death of Pope Bergoglio arrived as a lightning bolt on the morning of April 21. Many with thought were still at the Easter lunch between doves and eggs. Someone thought of a joke and instead no, Pope Francis passed away at 7:35 at the age of 88, for a brain stroke. In a few minutes the news went around the world and messages of condolence came from everywhere. Also from Italy. Among the first to write a thought for the Pope, in addition to politicians, were Mara Venier, Simona Ventura. During the following hours the social networks were crowded with photos, selfies, shared images without the slightest thought of copyright. Moving messages and texts accompanied the posts. “Gallopte hypocrisy,” someone wrote and many others thought it.

Eleonora Daniele, live with ‘Italian stories’, had the task of announcing the news on Rai1. His pathos, for many exasperated, made his mouth turn up and on social networks they hardly criticized it. From his hospital bed, Vittorio Sgarbi also addressed a thought to Bergoglio. Achille Lauro dedicated a sort of letter to him. Jovanotti, in concert in Rome in the week of mourning for Catholics, decided not to stop the live and indeed to dedicate them to Pope Francis. For this he has been criticized, and not a little. Football everything, however, stopped. And this too has aroused not a little discontent.

Then there are those who really could not post. Nathaly Caldonazzo, like thousands and thousands of faithful, has set up to take the last farewell to Bergoglio. Just did not make it not to publish the photo of the coffin on Instagram. She too was submerged by the judgments and shortly afterwards removed the image. A little countercurrent al Bano who wanted to clarify that he will not be at the Pope’s funeral: “I know that I could not take a step without someone asking me for an autograph or a selfie. On a solemn occasion like this I would be very sorry. So, I prefer to avoid both the funeral and the visit to the Basilica of San Pietro”.

Saturday at 10:00 am in Square San Pietro the celebration of the funeral mass will take place with the participation of heads of state and international delegations. After the last farewell, the coffin will be buried in a simple tomb between the Paolina chapel and the Sforza chapel, as per the Pope’s will.

And after this week, what will remain? The collective need to show himself, to comment? Perhaps we should simply deal with the true essence of a society that lives more on the online than in the offline. Perhaps it is not about hypocrisy, but a true need to ‘do’ and ‘say’. Because not even the silence is more good, it is synonymous with disinterest and distance. And in order not to incur misunderstandings or diplomatic accidents it is always better to ‘do’ and ‘say’ something.

Laura Pausini’s diet

Moving on to more land and certainly less high themes, Laura Pausini has responded to the many who in recent months have asked themselves which diet has followed to lose weight. The latest shots posted on Instagram let it glimpse a dry physique and someone hypothesized some help (for example Ozempic). “I’d like to know how he made 20 kg losing,” wrote a fan that is not very delicate under the post.

And unexpectedly the answer came: all thanks to constancy and training. First a diet in which everything was weighed, without ever scoring for five months; Then “I started doing gymnastics 3 times a week for a whole year and I made a tour that brought me 3 hours every evening on stage where I did not spare myself physically. I went once a month to weigh myself to try to understand if what I was doing worked. And I continued, with difficulty and constancy. With the will to take off the kilos that did not make me feel serene on stage and outside”. He did not take stings and did not use the methods that “are in fashion today to lose weight quickly” despite everyone advised them. The reason? “I am not a doctor but before putting something in the body I prefer to know the possible contraindications,” added the singer.

Elisabetta Gregoraci Airlines

An Italian VIP note when he feels the need flies to his private plane from Monte Carlo to Geneva to have dinner with his son. No, it is not an episode of MTV CRIBS Italia, the program in which the houses of the rich were shown with the craziest extravagances, and not even an episode of the Kardashian. It is the story that Elisabetta Gregoraci did to the weekly Who. At the magazine, the presenter spoke of how difficult the detachment from her baby was who went to study in Switzerland, in an exclusive college, and how she goes to find him as soon as he feels the need: he takes a flight, goes to his son, dinner together and then returns home.

“The children at some point grow up, maybe how mine go to Switzerland and you stay with the existential doubt: but will I miss him as he is missing from me?”, Elizabeth said then adding: “Finally I can organize the job without returning to the night to do, the next day, breakfast with him. But I miss. And so what do I do? I take the plane and I go to Geneva, even for dinner. of happiness “. A luxury not by everyone and that, let’s face it, does not even do the planet well.

Eleonora Pedron and the overtaking to Max Biaggi

Eleonora Pedron since 2019 has been linked to Fabio Troiano. The two live between Rome and Monte Carlo where she lives together with the children she had with Max Biaggi. The actress at the weekly Today He revealed that he had never been so serene before: “Before I demanded a boundless love to recover the affection I felt robbed of (his sister and father died in a car accident). Now I am more mature, indeed I thank those ex who wanted to lose me, it is also thanks to them that I am more centered”. And one of those ex could be Biaggi …

Gossippini

Stefano De Martino with a woman of the mystery

Stefano De Martino flew to Miami together with his son Santiago to spend a few days of vacation there. Just in the city with the most evocative name “Do you love me?” The conductor was seen with a mysterious woman. Maybe…

Mahmood and the break

Mahmood announced that immediately after the end of the tour he will take a moment of pause. Not reflection on music, but will take time to write only for itself: there is a perfume of new album!

Heather Parisi Nonna bis

The major of Heather Parisi’s daughters, Rebecca Jewel Manenti is pregnant. The good news comes a few months after the birth of Enea, the first son of Jacque Moon by Giacomo. The two sisters are very excited also because their children will be able to grow together. On the part of Parisi everything is silent….