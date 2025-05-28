The hypocrisy of those who now criticize Israel without having done anything to stop the massacre





It took 20 months and more than 54 thousand deaths among the Palestinians, in most women and children, entire cities razed to the ground as if they had been affected by an atomic bomb, most of the destroyed hospitals and those few remained damaged and bombed. We wanted the images of the immense tent cities, of the bloodstream children because of hunger, desperate crowds who implore help in the few food distribution centers, because Europe and Italy realized that a tragedy is underway in Gaza.

In the last few days there have been alarmed statements of leaders who until the day before seemed to think that some skirmishes between the Israeli army and Hamas were in progress in the strip. Children’s things, which then resolve.

“Abominable actions”

“The Israeli military operation in Gaza, the disproportionate use of the strength and the death of civilians cannot be tolerated. The continuous attack on civil infrastructures is unacceptable”, thundered the high EU representative, Kaja Kallas. Kallas herself who was in Israel two months ago to reiterate “the right to self -defense” by Tel Aviv, specifying just that “military actions must be proportionate”, is never someone who exaggerates.

Von der Leyen (and Germany) also raise their voices with Israel: “ABOMINEBLE Actions in Gaza”

Yesterday the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also just awakened by a long sleep like Biancaneve, even spoke of “abominable actions” in Gaza, after the German chancellor Friedrich Merz also had a jolt of humanity and has finally defined himself “upset by the frightening suffering of the civilian population”.

Tajani’s words

Even our Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani had a sudden lighting on the situation of Gaza. He, who called himself “a man of peace”, said that the campaign launched by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu “is unfortunately assuming absolutely dramatic and unacceptable forms”. “He is hiring”, while until a few weeks ago it was all placed, normal warfare, nothing serious.

Perhaps Tajani and the other novels Martin Luther King European Luther, have never seen the images taken from the drones on the strip, which is now reduced to a pile of rubble, as if each small building had been a hideous lair, also the popcorn stalls. They have not seen the videos of the children burned or made to pieces from the bombs.

Israel’s reasons do not justify the ongoing massacre in Gaza

They did not hear the repeated testimonies of western doctors, who denounced how some of those children were killed by Israeli snipers. Just like those two poor hostages that had managed to escape from the clutches of Hamas, and that despite speaking Jewish and waved a white flag, they were killed in cold blood by the Israeli soldiers who had taken them for Palestinians.

Perhaps so far they have not heard the pleas of the representatives of international organizations, who have been asking for months and months to do something to stop the carnage in progress. They did not hear the general secretary of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who had already called Gaza a year ago “a death area”, or the UNICEF spokesman James Elder, who had equated the strip at “a cemetery for thousands of children”. Or the UN secretary general, António Guterres, who denounced that “Israel has transformed Gaza into a field of killings”, in which “civilians are in a vicious circle of endless death”.

“Gaza will be destroyed”

And perhaps they never even learned of the existence of people like Bezalel Smotrich, the Israeli Finance Minister who announced without shame that “Gaza will be completely destroyed”, and that his inhabitants will be driven out. Perhaps they did not realize that Donald Trump, now cleared the ethnic cleaning with his plan to transform the strip into a resort (“a hypothetical period of unreality” was limited to saying the man of peace Tajani after the repeated statements of the US president).

And while the West looked elsewhere, the Israeli deputy Tzippy Scott, on TV he exults the fact that Israel “can kill one hundred Palestinians in one night and nobody cares”. A tragic, as clear truth. Perhaps Tajani and Company have not even noticed that the same families of the Israeli hostages have been denouncing for some time that the government of Netanyahu has no real interest in freeing their loved ones, but only seeks an excuse to carry on his death plans, with Hamas now reduced to the minimum terms.

Perhaps the European leaders were distracted and too concentrated to try to stop the invasion of Ukraine. Against Russia of Vladimir Putin the EU has also approved seventeen packages of sanctions. Seventeen. While against the government of Netanyahu not even a slap on the hands.

After almost two years of carpet bombing, only a “review” of the association agreement with Israel has been started. One thing that in fact does not mean anything, is not a suspension, but only an analysis to understand if Israel is violating human rights. One thing that will require a very in -depth study we can imagine, the question is difficult to analyze.

Genocide and hypocrisy

Meanwhile, between politicians and commentators all to intervene in the philosophical debate “Being or not being, is it genocide or is it not genocide?”, To say that absolutely the one in progress in the strip is not genocide, for heaven’s sake. As if that was a discriminant. As if the destruction, death, despair and hunger, whose images our newspapers, TVs and mobile phones are flooded every day, were justifiable if technically ‘were not genocide. In that case, continue as well, for heaven’s sake.

Of course, that the West has finally noticed that a massacre is in progress in Gaza, it is important. And the hope is that the words follow the facts and pressure to stop this massacre. But that disgusting this hypocrisy of those who now rise to the paladin of human rights, when up to two seconds ago it was watching the horror without batting an eyelid.