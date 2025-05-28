The hypocrisy of those who now criticize Israel without having done anything to stop the massacre

Europe news

The hypocrisy of those who now criticize Israel without having done anything to stop the massacre

The hypocrisy of those who now criticize Israel without having done anything to stop the massacre

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The hypocrisy of those who now criticize Israel without having done anything to stop the massacre
Because birds have never become as big as T-Rex dinosaurs
What does the failure of the ninth flight test of Starship means: a setback for Spacex?