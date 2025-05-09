The interview with Roberto Saviano, from the origins of the mafia to the new book “My love does not die”

Roberto Savianowriter and journalist known for his courageous commitment to tell the complex realities of organized crime, as he did in his famous book Gomorrahreturns to the center of the cultural scene with his latest novel Love does not die which explores the strength of love capable of challenging the violence of the ‘ndrangheta. In this episode of Popcornerthe guest born in Naples in 1979, offered a cross -section of his human path And intellectualranging from the origins of the Italian mafias to the survey onLoveup to the reflections on theartificial intelligence and the role of the culture in contemporary society.

Saviano explores the historical and mythological origins of the Italian mafias, from the legends of the fifteenth century and of the Spanish “shame” to the first documentary certificates of the Camorra in 1735. A key point of the writer’s analysis is the role of the social and economic context in the development of the mafias: the emptiness of power left in southern Italy and the family structure They favored the emergence of intermediate figures who managed the territory and served as a point of reference for the population. The interview also focuses on the phenomenon ofItalian emigration and on its impact on organized crime, which led to birth in the United States of Cosa Nostra American.

The conversation also touches very topical themes, such as theartificial intelligence and his impact on society. Saviano warns about the risks of a surface use of these technologies, underlining the importance of verifying its sources and of develop a critical thinkingreiterating the fundamental value of the culture as an instrument of knowledge, awareness and action.

A significant moment of the chat A is dedicated to the genesis of Gomorrahthe book that consecrated Roberto Saviano as a writer and intellectual. Saviano tells the reasons that prompted him to undertake this project: on the one hand, the anger in seeing its territory devastated by organized crime; on the other, the awareness to have direct knowledge of a world that others could only imagine.

With his new book Love does not diewhich tells the tragic story of Rossella Casinia young Florentine student who falls in love with a man linked to the Calabrian ndrangheta. Deluded that you can save it with theLoveRossella clashes with the violence of reality. Its history allows the author to explore the theme of love as a disruptive force, capable of questioning social conventions and opposing violence. This story will also be at the center of his theater show which will bring him, among others, to the cities of Milan, Bologna, Turin, Genoa, Rome and Naples, where Saviano will tell, in addition to the history of Rossella, also other ‘dissident’ loves’ of literature.