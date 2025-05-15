The Iris Affair, on Sky a new thriller series by Breaking Bad director (shot entirely in Italy)

A new action thriller with Niamh Algar and Tom Hollander shot entirely in Italy is about to arrive on Sky The Iris Affair. It is a series of eight episodes directed by nothing less than Terry McDonough (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) and Sarah O’gorman (a gentleman in Moscow, The Witcher) and designed by Neil Cross, the mind behind the success of the acclaimed “Luther”. The Iris Affair is a Tesissimo Action Thriller with absolutely cinematographic Production Value, which sees two brilliant minds against each other, while chasing each other in a deadly game through Italy and its sunny breathtaking landscapes.

The Iris Affair: the plot

When the enigmatic and brilliant Iris Nixon (Algar) resolves a series of complex enigmas online, he is conducted in a square in Florence where he meets the charismatic entrepreneur Cameron Beck (Hollander), who invites her to work for him to unlock a very powerful top-sex technology. Intrigue, the girl accepts. But when Iris discovers his dangerous potential, he steals the diary containing the device activation sequence and disappears.

What follows is a chasing relentlessly from a remote hut in Sardinia up to the crowded roads of Rome, while Cameron runs in search of Iris in a high -mail game in which to trust is dangerous, and failure could lead to catastrophic consequences.

The Iris Affair: the cast

The cast of the series, in addition to the protagonists Tom Hollander and Niamh Algar, also includes Kristofer Hivju (the throne of swords, force majeure), Harry Lloyd (Arcane, Marcella), Meréana Tomlinson (The Trials), Sacha Dhawan (The Great, Doctor Who), Maya Sansa (good morning, Bello, asleep), Peter Sullvan. (Poldark, I Borgia), Debi Mazar (YouTger, Entourage), Marco Leonardi (New Cinema Paradiso, Nere souls), Angela Bruce (Silver Haze, Doctor Who) and Lorenzo de Moor (another small favor, sweet end of the day).

The Iris Affair: when he comes out on Sky

The Iris Effect will be available soon on Sky and streaming only on Now in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Fremantle deals with the international sales of the series.

The very first images of The Iris Affair