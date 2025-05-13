The Island of the Famous and the serious risk of indigestion from reality show





Imagine being invited to lunch in the best restaurant on the square and to be returned not by one, but two days of binges. This is what happened – and it is happening – in Mediaset, with Canale 5 who decided to deploy Reality without stopping, starting last September.

An infinite, tiring marathon, started by a “big brother” with a half -yearly duration – which has often led to weekly doubles on the airing front – and continued with “The Couple”, which of the “GF” was in fact a surrogate, a copy. Finally, in May, with the launch of “L’Isola dei Famosi”, withdrawn to lucid thanks to the new conduct of Veronica Gentili and in the presence, as a commentator, by Simona Ventura.

We therefore return to the initial speech: appetite. Regardless of the quality of the dish, to remain sitting at the table after devouring the whatever it is difficult, if not impossible.

That of the overdose from reality is a widespread practice. They propose to it galore and, most of the time, the product on the weakest card, the less rooted, or simply the one that arrived last, remain dry.

The audience is always the same

The reason is elementary: the audience tires and, in the long run, runs away. Without forgetting a principle that those who make television tends to ignore: the genre in question is aimed at a specific catchment area, over the years become increasingly content. There are no ‘external’ spectators, but the same identical audience that is re-caught and teased every time. Here then explained the same characters that jump from the “GF” to the “island”, competitors who shine like mushrooms on the crime scene and perfect strangers passed off as a ‘VIP’ which however appear recognizable only to that narrow circle of the public.

Match at 18.9% of share, “The island” fell to 17.5 at the second release. A substantial ‘estate’, which, however, pairs with just 2 million loyal people who can now intercept. Numbers that would make the wrists tremble in normal situations, but that become sweet and sustainable if for the rest of the week – “friends” excluded – channel 5 navigates between 7 and 13%.

In a TV that devours everything, it would have been rather advisable to postpone “the island” in September, perhaps to replace a “GF” that would need centuries of holidays. In doing so, a product would have protected that risks collecting the waste following a feast that, among other things, caused the way making numerous indigesters (ask Ilary Blasi).

Yet the island is more toned than expected

A shame because “the island”, after years of appealing, seemed more toned than we expected. Starting with Gentili, good at immersing himself with humility and enthusiasm in a new universe and unknown to her, to which a less ‘boiled’ cast has been added than usual, with excellent flickers (Adinolfi and Giarrusso above all) and a discreet outline.

It remains to be understood what the meaning of an ‘elongated’ cast is with the graft of absolute Carneadi (especially among young people) if you then choose to divide it into two distinct and independent groups, inevitably renouncing clashes and conflicts. Sometimes it would be enough to dry to achieve the goal. Dry, or the opposite concept of binge.