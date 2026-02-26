The Italian cities where the mobile connection is fastest: the ranking

The most up-to-date photograph of mobile Internet performance in Italy, taken byAGCOM through some surveys carried out between September and December 2025, it tells us that today we navigate on average at speeds that until a few years ago were the prerogative of the most advanced fixed networks. If we look at the data collected in the main Italian cities, we can state that the average download on mobile network exceeds 300 Mbps in static measurements and remains very high even when we move in urban areas. This means that, in everyday practice, high-resolution video streaming, cloud gaming and AI-based applications can work without connection bottlenecks. At the same time, the differences between one city and another are still relevant and tell a lot about the state of infrastructure, the density of antennas and the adoption of 5G. In the next paragraphs we will therefore analyze which are the Italian cities where the mobile network was fastest. Spoiler: the best performing city turned out to be Bariwhich surpasses Rome and Milan.

The measurement made at the end of 2025

The reference values ​​emerge from the campaign drive test 2025 published by the project Mobile Internet measurementconducted according to the rules established by theAGCOM (Communications Regulatory Authority). The tests were carried out between September And December in 45 cities and rely on Ugo Bordoni Foundationan independent entity that operates on behalf of AGCOM. In the statement released by the Authority, we read:

The average download speed of mobile Internet connection services, for static measurementsit is approximately 331Mbpswhile the upload speed is approximately 58Mbps. Considering the urban dynamic measuresthe average value of download speed is approximately 269Mbps and about 54Mbps uploaded.

When we talk about static measurements we mean tests carried out at fixed points, while the urban dynamic measures simulate real use on the move. In carrying out the surveys, the principle of “best technology” according to which, at every point, the best available technology, such as 5G, has been taken into consideration, without forcing the device to slower standards.

The overall processing involved all the main telephone operators operating in Italy: Fastweb, Iliad, TIM, Vodafone and WINDTRE, all with a population coverage of more than 50% through their own infrastructures.

Cities with the fastest mobile internet (data 2025-2026)

By ordering the cities based on the download speed detected in the static measurements, this is the resulting ranking.