The Italian Tinagli of the Democratic Party will guide the new Commission of the European Parliament house

It will be an Italian to lead the new special commission of the European Parliament for the home. The MEP of the Democratic Party, Irene Tinagli, has been elected president of the new body who will have the task of developing solutions to provide dignified, sustainable and accessible accommodation to European citizens.

His responsibilities will include the mapping of housing needs, the analysis of housing policies existing throughout the EU and the contribution to the future implementation by the European Plan for Accessible Housing Plan and the European strategy for housing construction . At the end of his one year mandate, the Special Committee will then present a final report.

Forestry strategies

“This special commission has been established to deal with a housing crisis that affects millions of European citizens. In the next 12 months, we will work to develop concrete and innovative solutions to this urgent problem. We will collaborate with the competent authorities, the experts in the sector and the representatives of the company Civil by organizing auditions and on -site visits to collect the best practices from all over Europe, “said Tinagli.

“We will contribute to the development of far -sighted European strategies, such as the Plan for Accessible Housing Building and an EU housing strategy”, assured the DEM deputy, adding that “the housing crisis has significant repercussions on the quality of life of European citizens, By affecting health, social cohesion and economic opportunities “.

The vice -presidents

Vice -presidents will be the popular Dutch Dirk Goint, the Spanish green Vincent Marzà Ibáñez, the Irish liberal Ciaran Mullooly and the popular Irish Regina Doherty.