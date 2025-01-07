The Kardashians 6 on Disney+: trailer and when it comes out

The life of the extended family of the US star system is back in the spotlight. Disney+ has released the teaser trailer and announced the release date of the sixth season of The Kardashians. Here’s everything we know.

The Kardashians 6, the teaser trailer

The Kardashians 6, previews on the plot

The Kardashian-Jenners, reads the synopsis of season 6 of The Kardashiansreturn for a year full of challenges, goals and new adventures. With an uncertain future and a past that comes back to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris will have to rely on each other as they take on their roles as mothers and career women to overcome the obstacles that they present themselves in their increasingly complicated lives.

The Kardashians 6, when it comes out

The sixth season of the series The Kardashians debuts on Thursday 6 February 2025.